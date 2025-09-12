Manchester United are open to parting ways with Joshua Zirkzee, with TEAMtalk sources indicating the club is eager to offload him and secure a replacement, with multiple clubs keeping an eye on the striker.

The Dutch forward, who joined United in a high-profile move, has struggled to cement his place in the squad, prompting speculation about his future under new manager Ruben Amorim.

According to insiders, the Red Devils are fielding multiple enquiries for the 24-year-old, with Juventus leading the chase but far from alone in their pursuit.

Other Serie A sides have also expressed keen interest, viewing Zirkzee as a potential boost to their attacking options. This development could accelerate a departure sooner than anticipated, especially as Amorim seeks to bolster his forward line.

The Portuguese tactician is particularly interested in adding competition for Benjamin Sesko, the Slovenian striker who recently arrived at United in a £73.7million (including add-ons) move and has quickly become a focal point in the team’s offensive strategy.

Zirkzee, for his part, remains determined to prove his worth at the Premier League giants. Sources close to the player reveal his eagerness to demonstrate he belongs at this level, but opportunities are dwindling amid fierce competition and tactical shifts under Amorim.

His limited starts and underwhelming goal tally this season have fuelled doubts about his long-term fit – and an exit is a concrete possibility.

Man Utd planning another attacking reshuffle

TEAMtalk understands that the summer window appears the most likely timeframe for a transfer for Zirkzee, but a January move isn’t entirely off the table.

The mid-season market is notoriously challenging, with clubs often demanding inflated fees for key assets.

However, if United receive a compelling offer for Zirkzee and identify a suitable replacement – potentially a versatile forward capable of challenging Sesko – they could greenlight a deal to reshape their squad mid-campaign.

This potential shake-up underscores United’s ambition to refine their attacking depth, as Amorim aims to build a competitive unit for domestic and European challenges.

Fans will be watching closely as the transfer saga unfolds, with Zirkzee’s next chapter hanging in the balance.

The former Bolonga forward has made 51 appearances for United since joining last summer, notching seven goals and three assists in the process.

