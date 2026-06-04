Arne Slot on Fulham shortlist as Man Utd, Tottenham flops also emerge in new manager hunt

Arne Slot has emerged as an option for Fulham

Fulham have begun work on identifying Marco Silva’s successor and are preparing to open talks with a number of managerial targets, including Ruben Amorim, Thomas Frank and Arne Slot, TEAMtalk can exclusively reveal.

The Cottagers were informed this week that Silva intends to leave the club when his contract expires this summer, with the Portuguese coach now set to take charge of Benfica.

While Silva’s departure will mark the end of a successful spell at Craven Cottage, sources have told us that Fulham‘s hierarchy have been planning for this possibility for some time and are already assessing a number of high-profile candidates.

Among the names under serious consideration are three managers who have recently left some of the Premier League’s biggest clubs.

We understand that former Manchester United boss Ruben Amorim is firmly on Fulham’s radar following his departure from Old Trafford.

Likewise, Thomas Frank is being considered after being relieved of his duties at Tottenham Hotspur earlier in the year, while Arne Slot has also emerged as a potential option after Liverpool opted to part ways with the Dutchman last week.

All three are admired internally and are viewed as coaches capable of building on the foundations Silva leaves behind.

Fulham are expected to hold discussions over the coming days as they look to establish which candidates could be realistically persuaded to take over in west London.

The club believe their stability, Premier League status and ambitious ownership make the role an attractive proposition despite competition from elsewhere.

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Promoted duo also on Fulham radar

However, Fulham’s search is not limited to managers currently out of work.

We cam also confirm that Ipswich Town boss Kieran McKenna is among the names being monitored.

McKenna has enhanced his reputation significantly in recent seasons and remains highly regarded across the Premier League for the work he has carried out at Portman Road – although of significant interest, he also has a sizeable release clause.

Another candidate under consideration, albeit difficult to pull off, is Coventry City manager Frank Lampard.

The former Chelsea and Everton boss has rebuilt his standing in management during his time with Coventry and is viewed as a coach capable of continuing Fulham’s progressive style of play.

At this stage, no final decision has been made, and Fulham are expected to speak with multiple candidates before narrowing down their options.

Sources indicate the club are keen to move swiftly, however, with preparations for next season already underway and recruitment plans needing clarity.

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