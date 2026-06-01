Liverpool are set to accelerate talks with Andoni Iraola in the coming days as they look to finalise the Bournemouth boss’s appointment before the start of this summer’s World Cup finals, and with new details emerging over why Richard Hughes was backed into a corner over Arne Slot’s dismissal, TEAMtalk can reveal.

The Reds are ready to move swiftly to land their next manager after sporting director Hughes decided to part company with Slot, with the Dutchman’s departure officially confirmed by Liverpool on Saturday morning, though done so with a statement of “gratitude”.

As TEAMtalk revealed over the weekend, Hughes had already expressed concerns to Liverpool’s owners Fenway Sports Group and football chief Michael Edwards last week regarding Slot’s future.

Sources have now confirmed that FSG and Edwards made it clear to Hughes in previous discussions that any decision to retain Slot would ultimately rest with him, and that he would be judged accordingly.

Liverpool had always planned to conduct a comprehensive end-of-season review, with Hughes carrying out that process in recent weeks.

The club’s poor campaign, which saw Liverpool suffer 19 defeats in all competitions, was a major factor in the final decision. Concerns also emerged regarding Slot’s plans for his backroom staff moving forward, leading Liverpool’s hierarchy to conclude that a change was required.

Crucially, Hughes had already presented a preferred alternative in Iraola.

TEAMtalk understands the Liverpool sporting director informed senior figures at the club that he firmly believes the 43-year-old Basque possesses the qualities required to take the club forward and thrive at Anfield.

The pair share a strong relationship dating back to Hughes’ time at Bournemouth, when he played a key role in persuading Iraola to move to the Vitality Stadium in 2023.

While Iraola has emerged as Hughes’ clear first-choice candidate, TEAMtalk can reveal that Liverpool have conducted extensive due diligence on a number of alternative options.

Among those assessed were Stuttgart boss Sebastian Hoeness and Porto head coach Francesco Farioli, while Lens manager Pierre Sage also earned admiration within recruitment discussions.

However, sources indicate none of those candidates were viewed in the same bracket as Iraola.

His proven Premier League experience, progressive tactical approach and impressive work at Bournemouth have convinced Liverpool’s hierarchy that he represents the outstanding option available.

Furthermore, sources can now confirm a timeline for his potential appointment, with the manager already saying yes to the job and with positive talks being held over the weekend…

DON’T MISS: Expert tells Liverpool SIX reasons why Iraola is major ‘gamble’ with FIVE signings needed to mould side his way

Next Liverpool manager: Confidence growing over Iraola appointment

TEAMtalk can confirm that conversations with Iraola’s representatives have already taken place over the weekend and have progressed positively.

Indeed, sources suggest confidence is growing across the game that the Spaniard is now destined for Anfield, and they hope to have his appointment wrapped up ahead of the World Cup and potentially within the next few days if all goes to plan.

Both Bayer Leverkusen and Crystal Palace had held extensive talks themselves with Iraola in recent weeks, but both have now cooled their interest in recent days amid a widespread belief that he is set to become Liverpool’s next manager.

Liverpool’s desire to secure an appointment before the World Cup finals begin has only intensified negotiations.

Hughes is determined to have his preferred candidate in place as quickly as possible, in order to accelerate summer planning and recruitment ahead of what is expected to be a pivotal transfer window.

The feeling from all sides is increasingly aligned. Hughes wants Iraola, and Iraola wants Liverpool, and there is strong confidence an agreement can soon be reached.

And sources have confirmed to TEAMtalk that the expectation within Anfield is that the former Bournemouth boss will be confirmed as Liverpool’s new head coach before the week is out.

With FSG’s choice now clear, Stan Collymore has shared his verdict on the imminent appointment and appears well pleased with the club’s choice.

Furthermore, an exciting first signing under Iraola has also been lined up, with talks accelerating over the capture of a €100m-rated star.

Want more breaking news and transfer lines from original sources? Add TEAMtalk as a preferred source on Google to your favourites list for news you can trust.