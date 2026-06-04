Tottenham Hotspur look to be closing in on a deal for highly-rated Brighton centre-back Jan Paul van Hecke, despite their initial bid for the player being rejected, as per reputed transfer insider David Ornstein.

It’s no secret that Spurs are on the hunt for more defensive recruits after their struggles at the back over the past two seasons, with a whopping 122 goals conceded in 76 Premier League games.

With sources revealing how skipper Cristian Romero is still actively pushing for an exit, amid continued interest from Atletico Madrid, and doubts continuing over the future of Micky van de Ven, bringing in two new central defenders for Roberto De Zerbi has become a major priority for Tottenham.

While things have gone a little quiet on the Marcos Senesi front, the former Bournemouth star is expected to sign on a free to add to De Zerbi’s defensive ranks, alongside Liverpool legend Andy Robertson.

But Ornstein has now delivered a concrete update on the club’s interest in Van Hecke, with our insider Graeme Bailey revealing on Wednesday (June 3) that Tottenham are actually plotting a double raid on the Seagulls.

The Athletic‘s Ornstein revealed on X that Spurs have made an offer for the Netherlands international, and while their valuation fell below what Brighton are asking for, ‘negotiations remain active’ as a deal is expected to be done.

De Zerbi is a big fan of the player from his time on the south coast, with the pair having worked closely together during the Italian coach’s successful spell at Brighton between 2022 and 2024.

Indeed, Van Hecke flourished under De Zerbi’s possession-based, progressive approach and is well aware of the demands needed to play under the current Tottenham chief.

And, with the player’s contract running out in the summer of 2027, The Athletic adds that Van Hecke is ‘among the players viewed internally as potential candidates for a major transfer this summer’.

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Van Hecke a natural Romero replacement at Tottenham

Since arriving at Brighton from NAC Breda in 2020, Van Hecke honed his qualities during loan spells at Heerenveen and Blackburn Rovers before eventually becoming a first-team regular with the Seagulls.

The 25-year-old has gone on to make 131 appearances for Brighton, including 106 in the Premier League, and started 36 games league outings last season, with only two missed through injury.

That sort of durability is increasingly valuable, especially for a Spurs side that has been beset by injury issues over the past two campaigns.

Van Hecke would also be a natural swap for Romero in the right-sided central defensive spot, lining up alongside either Van de Ven or Senesi, depending on what happens with the former this summer. He also has the ability to play in a back three, should De Zerbi opt to change his formation up.

And former Tottenham midfielder Sandro believes the Netherlands star, who could be a starter for his country at this summer’s World Cup in North America, is a perfect in north London.

Sandro, who played for De Zerbi in Italy, said: “They are talking about Marcos Senesi, at Bournemouth, but I really like the defender from Brighton, Van Hecke.

“For me, Van Hecke is ready. He’s ready to play because he played under De Zerbi and he showed that he can play in the moment, that he’s mature, and we need players that are already mature.”

While there is plenty of focus on improving a poor Tottenham defence, that does not mean the attack is being ignored, with De Zerbi also looking to revamp his frontline.

To that end, injured star Xavi Simons has dropped a major hint over a £50m winger signing, while sources have also revealed the club’s interest in a move for a top Eintracht Frankfurt attacker too.