Fulham will not sell their star midfielder in January

Ipswich Town are set to be left frustrated in their approach to sign Tom Cairney from Fulham in the January transfer window, sources have told TEAMtalk.

The Tractor Boys are making an attempt to snap up Cairney, but we understand there is no expectation of Fulham letting their captain leave this month.

Cairney, 34, has started the last two Premier League games against Liverpool and Chelsea and retains the full trust of boss Marco Silva.

The midfielder came on as a substitute in the second half of Fulham’s 3-1 win against Middlesbrough in the third round of the FA Cup at Craven Cottage on Saturday.

Cairney signed a one-year contract extension last year, and there is a strong possibility he earns another extension if he maintains his form and condition across the rest of this season.

The Scotsman joined Fulham in 2015 from Blackburn Rovers and has earned legendary status at the club over the past decade.

Cairney has made 371 appearances for Fulham so far in his career. The midfielder has scored 48 goals and registered 39 assists in those matches.

The midfielder has no desire to push for a move away from Fulham, and it is understood that his status at the club – alongside his continued high levels of performance – means he is not on the market at this stage.

Sources confirm that Ipswich would like to sign Cairney, but a deal is unlikely.

Ipswich are aiming to win automatic promotion from the Championship to the Premier League.

