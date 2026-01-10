Man Utd hold ‘behind-the-scenes talks’ for extraordinary transfer coup as ‘favourites’ Arsenal face striker hijack

Manchester United are planning to raid Chelsea for Cole Palmer, according to a report, as the Red Devils aim to beat Arsenal to the signing of Blackburn Rovers wonderkid Igor Tyjon, while Ruben Amorim’s departure from Old Trafford as the manager has led to a potential signing being put on hold.

Much of the talk this week around Man Utd has been about finding a new manager following the departure of Ruben Amorim. The Portuguese was dismissed from his role as the Man Utd manager on Monday following his fall-out with the club’s director of football, Jason Wilcox.

However, just because Man Utd do not have a permanent manager in place does not mean that the Premier League club are not making plans for signings in 2026.

Man Utd plan ambitious Cole Palmer transfer

According to Football Transfers, Man Utd are aiming big and are hoping to sign Cole Palmer from Chelsea.

Chelsea, who have recently appointed Liam Rosenior as their manager following Enzo Maresca’s departure on New Year’s Day, are said to be ‘willing’ to sell Palmer.

Man Utd are reported to have long wanted the former Manchester City attacking midfielder and have ‘already held behind-the-scenes talks’ about making a bid for the England international.

The report has even claimed that Palmer himself is ‘open to the idea’ of leaving Chelsea, although how much the Blues would demand for the Englishman and how much Man Utd are ready to pay for him have not been revealed.

If Man Utd are able to strike a deal for Palmer, then it would be a truly extraordinary transfer coup for a club that finished 15th in the Premier League table last season.

Palmer has taken his game to another level at Chelsea since joining the London club from Man City in 2023.

The attacker scored 15 goals and gave eight assists in 36 Premier League starts for Chelsea last season.

Palmer has suffered with groin problems and a broken toe this season and has scored three goals in nine Premier League starts and one goal in one Champions League appearance for Chelsea so far in the 2025/26 campaign.

Arsenal face potential Man Utd hijack attempt

While Palmer would be a signing for the Man Utd first team right now, the Red Devils are also eyeing a move for Igor Tyjon for the long term.

According to The Sun, Arsenal are ‘the favourites’ to sign Tyjon from Blackburn Rovers in the January transfer window.

The north London club have been trying to sign the 17-year-old English striker since the summer of 2024 and have had multiple bids rejected.

Man Utd have now ‘joined the race’ for the teenager, who has turned down the chance to sign a professional contract at Blackburn.

Tyjon’s scholarship terms with Blackburn expire at the end of the season, which means that if he moves to another English club next summer, then Rovers will get only a compensation package.

Man Utd put Marcos Senesi deal on hold

Man Utd have also been looking to sign Marcos Senesi, who is out of contract at Bournemouth at the end of the season.

The 28-year-old Argentina international central defender has decided that he will not sign a new deal with the Cherries.

According to TuttoSport, Senesi’s ‘entourage received a call from Manchester United’ in January.

However, with Amorim having since been dismissed, Man Utd are now ‘busy’ with finding a new interim manager.

This has led to a ‘stalemate’, with Barcelona and Juventus now having the advantage in the race for the Argentine centre-back.

