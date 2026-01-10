Giorgio Scalvini is back on the agenda of Newcastle United after making his comeback from injury, after the Magpies lost the ever-reliable Fabian Schar to an ankle ligament injury, though TEAMtalk can reveal the young defender is just one of three Atalanta stars on their radar.

Scalvini is considered one of Italy’s finest young products to emerge in years, but the 22-year-old has been beset by injuries ever since making his debut for the La Dea in the 2021/22 season. While he has amassed some 113 appearances since then, also winning eight caps for Italy, that figure would have been significantly higher but for a string of injury issues that have curtailed his progress down the years.

As it stands, Scalvini has only made 14 appearances over the last season and a half, though his recent return from injury is well timed for Raffaele Palladin’s side, who currently sit seventh in Serie A.

We can now reveal that Newcastle are very much assessing Scalvini again. He is a player they have done a lot of work on and the Magpies would not want to miss out on him were a deal became viable.

I am told that Newcastle are considering bringing in a new defender this month, but only for a player they are already well-versed on; and definitely not for a knee-jerk signing.

The recent injury to Fabian Schar has only heightened their concerns about their defensive options. The trusted Swiss defender went down awkwardly after a tangle of legs with Leeds’ Dominic Calvert-Lewin on Wednesday night, and is now likely to be sidelined for the foreseeable future with an ankle ligament injury.

Providing an update on the 34-year-old, Howe stated on Friday: “Hopefully not too bad, or maybe not as bad as it first looked. That’s the initial sort of assessment.

“He’s got an injury there, but no break – we think it’s just ligament damage. He’s seeing a specialist in the next few days to get some definitive answers, but it’s maybe more positive than the initial assessment.”

Newcastle keen on Atalanta trio

Dan Burn is also sidelined with a painful broken rib and punctured lung injury, though they hope the England international giant will be back in the mix for selection by February.

A recall of Matt Targett from neighbours Middlesbrough remains a consideration for them as a short-term option.

However, Newcastle would only trigger that recall if they can’t sign a replacement option of their own and a move for Scalvini is now understood to be something strongly being discussed at St James’ Park.

The Italian side are believed to have placed a £35m (€40m, $47m) price on his head, with his current deal not due to expire until June 2028.

For the last couple of years, Newcastle have been keeping close tabs on Atalanta, with Scalvini just one of three targets they admire.

And in addition to the 6ft 4in centre-half, the Magpies also like Brazilia midfielder Ederson as they look to add more bite to their midfield.

In addition, another young Atalanta defender in Honest Ahanor, has also attracted their attention. The Nigerian can play either as a centre-half or a left-back – flexibility that appeals, though Scalvini is the player they have the most admiration for.

Meanwhile, Arsenal will rival Manchester City for the signing of a Newcastle ace whose possible £60m exit could cause a fracture in Howe’s relationship with the Magpies hierarchy, according to reports.

In significantly better news, TEAMtalk has been told Newcastle are now well-positioned after years of relatively modest spending to attack the market and plan to unload up to £300m on new signings over the next two windows.

One of those big signings could arrive this month, though Newcastle are aware of the need to make a huge bid if they are to sign one of the best young midfielders in Europe, with Liverpool, Manchester United and Real Madrid also among the young Dutch star’s admirers.

