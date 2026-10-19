Leeds backed to skyrocket into Champions League and may ‘never get a better chance’ – pundit

Leeds United have been told that the stability provided to them by Daniel Farke could propel the club not just into Europe next season but also back into the Champions League for the first time since their run to the semi-finals in 2001 – while a pundit has claimed a Manchester United star was very lucky not to see red at Elland Road on Sunday.

The Whites have made a solid start to the season, though their progress has slowed in recent games by a tally of just two points from their last three games. Nonetheless, Leeds – who have become extremely hard to beat in their 3-5-1-1 formation under Daniel Farke – sit seventh in the Premier League, having taken 10 points from their first seven games.

With just six losses inflicted on them across 2026 as a whole, the Whites have made rapid strides under Farke and handing their manager a new contract has proved a no-brainer of a decision at Elland Road.

Having invested heavily in quality over quantity in their squad this summer, Leeds, who finished 14th last season, have ambitions of a top-half finish this time around.

However, pundit Dean Ashton thinks the sky is the limit for the Whites this season and see a scenario playing out where Leeds could finish in the top half – and bag themselves an incredible return to the Champions League.

Comparing Leeds to Brighton for the way Farke has stabilised the club, Ashton told Sky Sports: “They may never get a better chance unless they can consistently get to a certain level.

“The amount of changes that are being made in the dugout of Premier League clubs and the amount of transfers, if you are a settled team, like Brighton and Leeds are, then you have got a real opportunity this season to steal a march.

“If they can continue that, then Champions League spots are up for grabs this season.”

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Man Utd should have gone down to 10 men on Sunday

For all Ashton’s optimism, there is probably not that many Leeds fans who share that optimism, just yet. Admittedly, the club have made rapid strides and the fact they pushed champions Arsenal a serious run for their money in their most recent away game shows how far they have come as a club.

But beyond their first XI, there remains some doubts over the quality of their squad. Indeed, many observers feel they would suffer an immediate downturn if, for example, in-form striker Dominic Calvert-Lewin were to suffer any sort of injury setback, with their options off the bench and in reserve just not quite to the same level.

Indeed, for Leeds this season, simply finishing in the top half of the table would be a sure-fire sign of the progress they have made, and not being in the relegation conversation would represent a pleasing next step in their development.

There is also a fear of how balancing playing in Europe and the Premier League can impact on a squad, with Sunderland the clear example of how ‘too much, too soon’ can have a negative impact. Should Tottenham Hotspur pick up a point from a home date against Coventry on Monday evening, the Black Cats will find themselves bottom of the pile.

Nonetheless, the draw at home to Manchester United on Sunday – and the fact they were left disappointed by only taking a point – is another indication of their progress.

As far as Sunday’s game is concerned, pundit Troy Deeney reckons Leeds were denied the chance to claim all three points with visiting captain Bruno Fernandes ‘lucky not to see red’ for an ugly challenge on Whites defender Tarik Muharemovic.

“Bruno Fernandes was lucky to stay on the pitch”, Deeney said on talkSPORT.

“I have never seen someone lose their head so much and not get a second yellow for that.”

Speaking before the game, Farke had given his verdict on Michael Carrick’s future at Old Trafford and shared whether he thinks the Red Devils should sack the under-fire 45-year-old.

Meanwhile, Leeds United talks with Calvert-Lewin’s deputy, Lukas Nmecha, have reached an impasse – and sources now believe the 27-year-old could leave Elland Road on a free transfer next summer.