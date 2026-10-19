Arsenal told chances of signing PSG superstar Khvicha Kvaratskhelia amid two vital factors for transfer

Arsenal have been told whether they have a chance of signing Paris Saint-Germain superstar Khvicha Kvaratskhelia, with two factors deemed vital.

In the summer, Premier League holders Arsenal bolstered their squad with the signings of Bruno Guimaraes, Ezri Konsa, Piero Hincapie and Christos Tzolis.

Especially with Man City’s FFP case, Arsenal are expected to retain the Premier League title and potentially win more trophies, but there is still room for improvement with Mikel Arteta‘s squad.

This is particularly the case in attack after they let Ethan Nwaneri, Gabriel Martinelli and Leandro Trossard leave in the summer despite missing out on Vinicius Junior, Morgan Rogers and Bradley Barcola.

We have reported that the Gunners could turn to a £60m-rated Brentford star to ease their attacking issues, but ex-Arsenal player Gilles Grimandi thinks “special” PSG standout Kvaratskhelia would be a dream signing for the north London side.

Grimandi told GOAL: “This guy is special. He’s special because he’s always good in the big games and last season, every time when the competition was getting close to the end, he was getting better and better.

“He has fantastic commitment; he’s running, he’s defending, and when he gets the ball in the final third, he’s very efficient. For me, he’s a special guy.

“He looks like he’s choosing his games because so far this season he hasn’t played too many, but he just knows that he wants to be prepared for the spring time and that’s his target. He knows that big games will come.

“He can play for any team in Europe, of course he can play for Arsenal. For me, he’s one of the best players in his position.”

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However, Grimandi feels Kvaratskhelia is not a realistic target for Arsenal due to the potential cost of the deal and his importance to PSG.

When asked whether Arsenal could sign Kvaratskhelia, Grimandi added: “I don’t think they will do it.

“Now it’s complicated when the guy plays in Paris because they have a huge salary and they do not need any money so it’s quite complicated to pick up one of the best players and bring him to another team except if there is a problem.

“Barcola was not supposed to be in the starting line-up this season so they let the door open if he wants to leave.

“But Kvaratskhelia, they don’t let him go because they know that in the spring time he will be one of the more important players.”