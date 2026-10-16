Man Utd: Daniel Farke gives Michael Carrick sack verdict as Antonio Conte says YES to INEOS

Leeds United head coach Daniel Farke has given his verdict on Manchester United manager Michael Carrick’s future ahead of the two teams’ Premier League clash at Elland Road, as TEAMtalk reveals Antonio Conte’s stance on taking over at Old Trafford right now.

Man Utd will take on Leeds away from home at Elland Road in the Premier League on Sunday.

The Red Devils will head into the match on the back of a 2-0 defeat to Atletico Madrid in Spain in the Champions League.

Man Utd have also been rocked by the controversy surrounding Lisandro Martinez.

Martinez publicly criticised Man Utd director of football, Jason Wilcox, for not doing enough in the summer transfer window.

Although Martinez has since issued a public apology, the Argentina international defender’s comments have resonated with many Man Utd fans.

With Man Utd having picked up just six points from six Premier League games so far this season, pressure is increasing on Carrick, who was appointed the permanent manager of the first team in the summer of 2026.

Leeds are doing better than Man Utd at the moment, with Farke’s side having bagged nine points from six games in the Premier League.

Ahead of the encounter between the two sides at Elland Road on Sunday, Farke spoke to the media on Friday evening and defended Carrick, making it clear that he does not want Man Utd co-owners, INEOS, to sack the Englishman.

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Daniel Farke wants Man Utd to stick with Michael Carrick

BBC Sport quotes Farke as saying about Carrick: “When I think about Michael and young coaches, he’s done excellently.

“He did brilliant at Middlesbrough.

“After six games, he did not do awfully [at United this season].

“They are mid-table or so.

“Obviously by their perception they want to be going for a title.

“You don’t need to go for him as a young coach.

“What he’s done as a coach and as a player, he’s done a tremendous job.

“I don’t think we’re heading in the right direction [criticising Carrick], it won’t help in the right direction.

“I don’t like it, I don’t understand it.

“We need to protect young British coaches, even though I am German I feel half British.

“I think we should back [them] and be happy at someone with so much potential.”

Antonio Conte ready to become Man Utd manager – sources

While Man Utd are not planning to sack Carrick anytime soon, we understand that former Chelsea manager Conte is willing to take charge of the Red Devils.

The Italian tactician is without a managerial job at the moment, having parted ways with Napoli at the end of last season.

TEAMtalk’s transfer insider, Graeme Bailey, reported on October 15 that intermediaries have made contact with Man Utd to inform them that Conte is ready to become the new manager of the first team right now.

Conte was willing to become the Man Utd manager in the summer, but INEOS decided to stick with Carrick after he guided the Red Devils to third place in the Premier League table last season as interim manager.

Bailey added: “Despite missing out on the role, Conte has maintained his interest in the position, with his representatives making no secret of his desire to return to English football and take charge of another major Premier League club.

“Now, TEAMtalk can confirm that intermediaries working with Conte have renewed contact with United’s hierarchy to reiterate his interest and make clear he is ready to take charge at Old Trafford with immediate effect.”

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