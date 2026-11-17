Leeds United are among the sides to have noted Will Lankshear's red-hot form for Middlesbrough

Leeds United have shown interest in the widely admired Middlesbrough striker Will Lankshear, with several Premier League and European clubs reportedly scouting the 21-year-old.

The forward, who signed for Boro from Tottenham in the summer for £10million with a potential £10m of add-ons, which would make him Middlesbrough’s record-signing, has started the Championship season superbly, scoring 15 goals in 16 games in all competitions, including 13 in 13 Championship fixtures.

This impressive ratio has brought plenty of admiring eyes from both England and abroad; Manchester United, Everton, Newcastle, Leeds, Sunderland, Brighton, and Borussia Dortmund have all been keeping tabs on the Englishman, but no bids have yet been made.

Two of his former clubs, Arsenal, where he played as a child, and Tottenham, where he signed from in the summer, are both monitoring his progress, with Spurs having a matching-right option but no buy-back clause in place for the youngster.

Despite the hefty interest, a TEAMtalk exclusive revealed that Middlesbrough weren’t keen on letting the player go in January as they continued their push for promotion to the Premier League.

Furthermore, the exclusive mentioned that Lankshear had shown no desire to leave Teeside, with the striker being pleased with his progression during his second season in the Championship, having been on loan at Oxford United last year.

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Leeds could be perfect for Lankshear

Although Boro may be unwilling to let Lankshear go in January, Leeds remain interested in the striker, whose skillset appears to match the profile they are looking for in their push for a European spot this season.

Competition is rife, and a deal may be difficult to reach, but that is pretty typical of a player with this level of output. Mick Brown, former Manchester United chief scout, told Football Insider: “Will Lankshear is obviously going to have a lot of Premier League clubs looking at him.

“He’s proving already he’s a top-class striker, it’s not like he’s just come out of nowehere, he’s somebody these clubs have been aware of even when he was at Tottenham.

“But now he’s showing he can do it at a high level, there’s even been talk of an England call-up, so maybe he is ready for the Premier League.

“Leeds, for example, will be watching him closely because everybody knows how badly they want to sign a new striker and he would tick a number of boxes for them.

“He’s a certain type of striker, a penalty box striker, somebody who gets on the end of moves and scores goals rather than getting involved too much, and Leeds could do with a player like that,” Brown continued.

“Whether or not he’ll be allowed to leave in January, there could be offers to tempt him away, because why not? Why not test their resolve?

“Leeds should be one of those clubs interested, but obviously they won’t be the only one, so it’s going to be something to keep an eye on.”

Middlesbrough have set a £30 million price tag for Lankshear, and while it seems steep in comparison to his summer transfer fee, it is still an achievable fee for most top-flight English sides.

Leeds may be forced to add to their attacking line soon anyway, with Manchester United keeping a keen eye on their front man Dominic Calvert-Lewin.