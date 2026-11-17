Manchester United have placed Newcastle United centre-back Malick Thiaw on their list of defensive targets, with sources confirming to TEAMtalk that the 25-year-old’s profile is viewed as an ideal fit for new head coach Mauricio Pochettino.

Man Utd sources believe that the Germany international defender is a player they could realistically land, although any January move faces significant obstacles.

Thiaw has established himself as a commanding presence in Newcastle’s back line since his arrival from AC Milan in 2025 and continues to earn regular starts for the national team under Jurgen Klopp.

The defender’s combination of physicality, composure on the ball and ability to defend in large spaces due to his recovery pace has drawn attention from several elite clubs across Europe, with Man Utd now confirmed to TEAMtalk as firmly among those monitoring his situation closely.

While the Red Devils are exploring January options to strengthen their defence, sources insist that a mid-season exit from St James’ Park is not expected and would be too expensive for Man United to manage.

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Newcastle stance on selling Malick Thiaw

Newcastle hold a strong position with Thiaw under contract until 2029 and have previously set a valuation of £80million on the German in line with other elite defenders in the current market.

Therefore, any approach from Man Utd in the January transfer window would require a substantial offer to even open discussions.

A transfer in the summer of 2027 is regarded as more feasible. “Many of the big boys have him on their radar” sources state, while adding that Man Utd are among those keen on Thiaw.

The upcoming months are expected to clarify the level of concrete interest in Thiaw.

For now, the centre-back’s focus remains on maintaining his form for Newcastle, where he has become a key figure.

However, sources state that Thiaw’s head could be turned next summer if football’s elite make a serious push for his signature.

With Pochettino prioritising defensive reinforcements and Man Utd viewing Thiaw as a realistic target, the German’s name is likely to feature prominently in the Red Devils’ transfer discussions over the next six or so months.

Whether a deal materialises will depend on Newcastle’s willingness to sell and how many of footballs big boys come to the table.

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