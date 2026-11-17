Gary Neville has urged Mauricio Pochettino to offload five Manchester United players at the end of what’s been a disastrous season so far, but thinks the much-maligned Diogo Dalot stays put.

Pochettino has been appointed as Michael Carrick’s successor at Old Trafford and is expected to arrive for his first day at work on Wednesday, just four days before a huge Premier League clash against bitter rivals Liverpool at Anfield.

His first task will be to steer the club away from the relegation places, with Man Utd currently sitting 18th in the table and having already crashed out of the Carabao Cup at the hands of in-form Brighton.

Several United players have come in for some rough treatment from fans at Old Trafford this season, with full-back Dalot booed during the 4-4 draw against Aston Villa after a disastrous performance.

However, Neville feels that the Portugal international has been made an ‘easy target’ and has defended Dalot, while he states that Pochettino will look to move on Noussair Mazraoui, Matthijs de Ligt, Mason Mount, Marcus Rashford and Joshua Zirkzee at the end of the campaign, while Lisandro Martinez will also leave when his contract runs out next summer.

“Do I think Dalot is Denis Irwin? No. Let’s be really clear, Denis Irwin is the greatest full-back Manchester United have ever had, I shouldn’t be mentioning him in the same breath, but I would get rid of a few before Dalot,” Neville said on the Stick to United podcast.

“Dalot got booed last week at Old Trafford and I was really surprised at that. Dalot’s been shoved onto that left-hand side constantly. Amorim had him at left-wing back dying, it was awful to watch. If you put me at left wing-back or left-back, and I’m a right-back, by the way, and he’s a right-back, I’d be like, ‘not a chance, what are you putting me there for?’

“So he’s literally sticking his hand up and saying, ‘go on, I’ll play there. I’ll do anything for the team.’ I never see him shirk anything, right? He’s not an amazing player, let’s be clear. He never shirks anything, him. I never look at him and think he could work harder. Ever.

“I actually think, to be fair, if he was in a decent back four, he’d be all right. I actually do. But he’s got a shocking back four alongside him. Positionally he’s not great, he could be better on the ball. I just think he’s such an easy target, and I know that will be unpopular with the fanbase.

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“I’d be getting rid of Mazraoui well before him. I’d be getting rid of Martinez well before him. I’d be getting rid of De Ligt well before him.

“De Ligt has got one big problem, he doesn’t play football. If a player is injury-prone and doesn’t play football, just because he hasn’t played it doesn’t mean he should go above a player who’s played every single week and is throwing his hand up.

“You want someone who’s actually reliable and available to play. So De Ligt has to go.

“I think he [Pochettino] will want to bring a new goalkeeper in. I think he’ll want someone to compete with [Senne] Lammens, I’m not saying he changes Lammens, I think it’s too early, I think we saw enough last season to carry on with him, hopefully build his confidence back up, I like his composure.

“Out of the defenders he’ll keep [Luke] Shaw because he knows him and he’ll probably get the best out of him. The problem with Luke is injuries and you’ll have to manage him.

“He’ll keep [Harry] Maguire because he’ll trust him and think he’s basically a soldier, someone who can do a job for him.

“He’ll keep [Leny] Yoro because he’ll think there’s something to work with. [Ayden] Heaven, I’d loan him out, get some experience in the Championship. He’s nowhere near it, it’s unfair to put him in the situation he’s in.

“I’d keep Bruno [Fernandes], I’d keep Kobbie [Mainoo], I’d keep [Youri] Tielemans, Mount would have to go, [Andrey] Santos… Mauricio may like him because he’s young, quite mobile, he’s aggressive, he might get something out of him. Him and [Carlos] Baleba will be in that middle bit. Mount’s the one that goes definitely, in that midfield section.

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“Zirkzee definitely to go, I would think. I think Marcus 100 per cent to go because of the fact he’s on massive money and that story has been well told. They can’t afford to pay him that money, he’s in that section where you have to get rid of that wage at the earliest opportunity.

“He’ll work with Amad, he’ll work with Mbeumo, he’ll work with Cunha and he’ll work with Sesko and think, ‘okay, I’ll make you into a centre-forward’.”