Leeds United have been beaten in the quest to sign Jorgen Strand Larsen with the Wolves striker now having passed a medical at Selhurst Park and expected to finalise a lengthy deal with the Eagles.

The two clubs have been pushing hard to sign the Norwegian striker, who has been cleared to leave Molineux as Rob Edwards’ side prepare for their return to the Championship after a woeful Premier League campaign so far. With Wolves having chalked up just eight points so far and with a goal difference of minus 30, it’s really been a grim season for the very proud Black Country side.

After we exclusively broke the news on January 15 that Strand Larsen has been cleared to leave and, with intermediaries offering his services to a number of clubs, the race came down to a tail of two clubs: Palace and Leeds.

However, with Leeds refusing to go higher than the £39m package put on the table (£33m, plus £6m in add-ons), Crystal Palace have been able to forge ahead and strike an agreement to bring the 75-goal marksman to south-east London.

They initially agreed terms on a £55m plus £5m package last week, though when no formal offer was lodged, the Eagles decided to restructure their bid, eventually settling on a reduced £48m (£43m up front, £5m in add-ons) package.

And with Leeds refusing to up the ante and increase their offer, Strand Larsen has now been given permission to travel down south overnight to complete the formalities of the deal and having waved farewell to the Molineux faithful in Saturday’s 2-0 home defeat to Bournemouth.

The 25-year-old has now passed his medical with the Eagles, and the move is now expected to be wrapped up on transfer deadline day and with Eagles striker Jean-Philippe Mateta set to leave Selhurst Park to join AC Milan.

The Italian side are expected to push ahead with the signing of the France striker despite a medical illustrating a problem with his knee. And while they are likely to use that issue to renegotiate terms of the transfer, a move to take Mateta to the San Siro is also expected to get the green light before Monday’s 7pm deadline.

Leeds offered Duran transfer chance; wild Endrick speculation

Strand Larsen is now expected to sign a three-and-a-half-year contract at Selhurst Park through to summer 2029, with the option of an additional year.

The deal will become the biggest in Crystal Palace’s history, surpassing the £35m paid to Tottenham Hotspur for Brennan Johnson earlier this window.

Wolves, for their part, are also finalising the signing of Adam Armstrong from Southampton for a fee worth £7m, with a further £2m in add-ons.

Leeds fans, however, do not seem too devastated by the transfer miss, with supporters reacting with glee at having missed out on the 24-times capped Norway striker.

Meanwhile, Jhon Duran’s representatives are scrambling to secure him a move to England on Monday after a proposed switch to Lille collapsed at the final stage, leaving the striker’s future wide open heading into deadline day and with all of Leeds, Tottenham Hotspur and Nottingham Forest pushed as potential destinations, TEAMtalk understands.

Elsewhere, a stunning report out of Spain claims Tottenham and Leeds United have taken initial steps towards signing Real Madrid attacker Endrick to England, though the deal would be for the summer and not right now.

