Leeds United loanee Facundo Buonanotte has been told to forget all hopes of securing a permanent move to Elland Road, with the writing now on the wall after Daniel Farke sent the Argentina playmaker a loud and clear message following the FA Cup fifth-round victory over Norwich City.

The Whites brought the two-times capped Argentina playmaker into Elland Road during the January transfer window in their only capture of the month. Ending what had been the club’s long-standing quest to sign a playmaker of some stature, Buonanotte arrived at Leeds United on loan for the remainder of the season after having cancelled a similar arrangement with Chelsea.

However, if the Brighton loanee thought a move to West Yorkshire would kickstart his flagging career, then he has so far proved very much mistaken, and the 21-year-old has arguably been more ineffective and underused at Elland Road than he ever was at Stamford Bridge.

Indeed, having made just three appearances for Leeds so far, Buonanotte has been frequently left out of the club’s matchday squads, having failed to convince on his one start for the club so far, away to Birmingham in the FA Cup fourth round.

Now, appearing on the Square Ball’s podcast, former Leeds man Aidy White has branded the signing of Buonanotte “weird” given the lack of minutes the former Rosario Central man has seen.

“It’s a weird signing, isn’t it? Considering we were chasing that number 10 role so much in the summer, and then they’ve changed the formation and brought him in regardless,” White said.

“From what I’ve seen of him, I just don’t think he’s a Daniel Farke player as of yet. I think he’s a luxury we cannot afford in our formation and the way we play.”

While Buonanotte was back in the matchday squad for Leeds on Sunday, with Norwich the visitors to Elland Road on Sunday, he still did not get a chance off the bench, with White now suggesting there’s no way back for him at Elland Road…

Buonanotte has no chance of permanent Leeds transfer

Leeds were very good value for their win over Norwich and could have been out of sight before half-time with more luck in front of goal, seeing three penalty claims waved away and another goal chalked off for a somewhat harsh handball claim against Willy Gnonto.

Despite that, they did go in 2-0 up at the break thanks to well-taken goals from Sean Longstaff, his second for the club, and a first in Leeds colours for Gabriel Gudmundsson, who later backed a deserved Man of the Match award.

And when Joel Piroe put the game to bed at 3-0 in the 85th, there was still no opportunity for Buonanotte, with Farke instead introducing Sam Byram for a rare appearance for his fifth and final substitute of the game.

Per BBC Radio Leeds, that decision drew a wry look on the face of Buonanotte, who had been warming up on the touchline and had been hoping to get on.

But in the words of White, on co-commentary duty for the game, “if Buonanotte can’t get on the pitch with 3-0 up with 10 minutes left, then that tells you all you need to know” about his situation at Elland Road.

White went on to explain why that snub from Farke has delivered the player a “loud and clear message” that he does not have a permanent future at Leeds; a far cry from the plan when he first signed, with TEAMtalk learning that the Argentine that, should he perform to a high standard at Elland Road, then the club would look into the prospects of a permanent summer deal.

Of course, with nine games remaining in the Premier League and at least one more to come in the FA Cup, Buonanotte can still yet make a big impression at Leeds.

But with Farke very set in his ways and often not a man for easily persuading, it would come as no surprise were the player to be sent back to the AMEX Stadium at the season’s end.

The manager had also already spoken out on the player’s struggles to get up to match speed at Leeds after a difficult first half of the season at Stamford Bridge.

