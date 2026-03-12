Manchester City director, Hugo Viana, has been photographed speaking with the agent of the world’s best player, and a report has lifted the lid on why the blockbuster transfer is likelier than you’d think.

Man City may well be Arsenal’s closest challengers in the Premier League this season, though this current City side are arguably the worst Pep Guardiola has fielded during his illustrious decade-long reign.

Only Erling Haaland can truly be considered a world class star among the group. Some will point to Gianluigi Donnarumma, though the giant Italian was brought down a peg or two against Real Madrid on Wednesday night.

It was a chastening 3-0 thumping at the hands of a Real side that were missing many of their best players (Eder Militao, Jude Bellingham, Rodrygo, Kylian Mbappe etc). City were heavy favourites to progress from the tie, though now require a miracle in the second leg back in Manchester.

If Guardiola elects to stay next season, new blood is clearly required for City to start winning the biggest prizes again. And crucially, the new faces that arrive must be of the highest calibre. Middling signings won’t see this City team overhaul Arsenal any time soon.

According to Spanish outlet Sport, Man City could now spring one of the biggest transfers ever by landing current Ballon d’Or holder, Ousmane Dembele.

The PSG and France ace, 28, scooped the most prestigious individual accolade in world football last year and as such, can stake a claim to being the world’s best player.

However, while PSG are desperate to extend his contract – his current deal expires in 2028 – Sport state initial talks are ‘not progressing positively.’

The early consensus is so bad, in fact, that Dembele’s agent, Moussa Sissoko, is ‘already exploring other possibilities for the future.’

One such opportunity comes in the form of a mammoth transfer to Man City who despite Antoine Semenyo’s arrival, remain in desperate need of reliable goalscorers who can take the pressure off Erling Haaland.

Indeed, Haaland (29) has more goals by himself this season than Phil Foden, Rayan Cherki, Omar Marmoush and Jeremy Doku combined (28).

Sport’s article contained a picture of City director Viana meeting with Sissoko. While there are no formal talks for Dembele’s transfer just yet, the report insisted the meeting can be ‘interpreted as an initial contact to explore scenarios for the upcoming transfer window.’

How much Dembele would cost was not speculated at in the piece, though it was stressed Man City will face ‘complex negotiations’ and must commit to a ‘very high investment.’

Given Dembele is the current Ballon d’Or winner, you’d expect nothing else.

Want more breaking transfer lines from original sources? Add TEAMtalk as a preferred source on Google to your favourites list for news you can trust.

Latest Man City news – Haaland to Barcelona / Livramento chance / Doku sale?

Barcelona presidential candidate ‘negotiates’ bombshell Haaland deal with Man City chief Viana – ‘I’m convinced…’

Newcastle open door to stunning Tino Livramento sale with Man City on high alert and painful sale reasons explained

Man City plan ‘talks’ with ‘concerned’ £55.5m explosive winger with shock Etihad exit POSSIBLE