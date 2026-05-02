Leeds United have reportedly decided that they will ‘accept a new offer’ for winger Largie Ramazani, while they “won’t” repeat a previous “mistake”.

The former Manchester United youngster played a role in Leeds getting promoted back to the Premier League, but he has not been part of their squad this season.

The talented winger showed what he was capable of in flashes for Daniel Farke‘s side during Leeds’ promotion season, having grabbed eight goal involvements in 29 appearances.

Despite this, there has been speculation of behind-the-scenes conflict at Leeds involving Ramazani, who was sent back to La Liga last summer and joined Valencia on loan.

And the attacker, who has six goals and an assist in 22 La Liga outings, has impressed for Valencia this season, and he will leave permanently this summer.

Football Insider reporter Pete O’Rourke claims Leeds ‘plan to accept a new offer’ for Ramazani this summer, with the club looking to recoup the £10m they paid to sign him as he is ‘edging closer’ to an exit.

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Leeds United to learn from last summer’s “mistake”…

The report claims Farke has ‘no plans to integrate’ Ramazani next season, and his form this season means he will have options this summer.

O’Rourke explained: “I don’t think he has a long term future at Elland Road right now. He’s done quite well during his loan spell with Valencia.

“They’re probably holding out for around £10million for Ramazani, which right now might be a bit too steep for Valencia.

“I’m sure there’ll be other clubs who’ll be keeping tabs on the Belgian because of what he’s done in Spain.”

We have reported that Ramazani may be one of six forwards to leave Leeds this summer, while it has also emerged that they are plotting an audacious triple raid on Wolves.

And ex-Leeds United winger Stuart Dallas thinks his former side will learn from a past “mistake” with their business in this summer’s transfer window.

“Pre-season, you build your foundation for what lies ahead. I think the fitness levels they’ve shown throughout the season are top five in all the running stats,” Dallas told Sky Sports.

“They deserve massive credit for that.

“You see there, we finished ninth and then 17th. The club stood still, they didn’t build on what we had.

“It’s important they don’t make the same mistake, I’m pretty sure the guys in charge now, they won’t make that mistake.”

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