Ex-Chelsea winger Christian Pulisic is firmly on the radar of Manchester United ahead of the summer window, TEAMtalk can exclusively reveal, with the club accelerating plans to reshape their attacking options.

United are actively targeting a versatile forward as they prepare to move on Joshua Zirkzee, and a number of names have already been discussed internally as part of that process.

The club are still yet to make a final decision on their next permanent head coach – whether Michael Carrick is retained or not – but recruitment plans are already well underway. Director of football Jason Wilcox and the wider football department are pushing ahead with key squad changes regardless of who takes charge.

United have been encouraged by the early impact of summer signings Matheus Cunha, Bryan Mbeumo and Benjamin Sesko, but sources indicate there is a desire to add further firepower and depth in forward areas.

As previously revealed by TEAMtalk, Rafael Leao has been offered to United. However, insiders now suggest his AC Milan teammate Christian Pulisic is viewed as a potentially better fit for the club’s needs.

Pulisic’s versatility is a major attraction. The 27-year-old has operated across the front line this season and has even been deployed as a false nine, underlining his tactical intelligence and adaptability in attacking roles.

Man United’s recruitment team are particularly keen on the USA international, with recruitment chief Christopher Vivell having long-standing knowledge of the player dating back to his rise at Borussia Dortmund, where he emerged as one of the Bundesliga’s standout talents.

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Man Utd target Pulisic not in active contract talks with Milan

His contract situation is also key. Despite being one of Milan’s top performers, Pulisic has just 12 months remaining on his current deal – although the club do hold an option and TEAMtalk understands there are currently no active negotiations over an extension following initial talks last year.

That uncertainty has alerted multiple clubs. While Manchester United are doing groundwork on a potential move, they are not alone, with several Premier League sides also aware of his availability heading into the summer.

At this stage, no formal offer has been made. But with United prioritising attacking reinforcements and Pulisic fitting the profile they are seeking, this is a situation that could gather serious momentum in the months ahead.

Former Man Utd goalkeeper Tim Howard recently claimed that former Chelsea winger Pulisic could come back to the Premier League, Kevin De Bruyne and Mohamed Salah, and show his talent.

Howard told Unfiltered Soccer: “I’m going to put him in a very high class here… Kevin De Bruyne and Mohamed Salah, we now know the finished products.

“When I say those names, people are going to go, ‘Huh? Those are two of the greatest players in Premier League history’, but I remember Kevin De Bruyne at Chelsea, I remember Mohamed Salah at Chelsea.

“They weren’t good enough, apparently, so they went abroad. Mohamed Salah went to Roma and Kevin De Bruyne went to Werder Bremen and Wolfsburg.

“They were the players that they were, they gained confidence, they did all those things, they came back to the Premier League and then it was game over, history was written.

“He’s put AC Milan on his back and he’s been the best player in that league so now I think, from the physical, football maturity-side, he now comes back to the Premier League, and he gets slotted into a Manchester United, Arsenal, Liverpool, I think there’s actually another level for him.”

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