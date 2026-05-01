According to reports, Leeds United want to ‘exploit Wolves’ situation’ and could sign as many as three players from the relegated side.

The 2025/26 campaign has been an incredibly memorable season for Leeds United, who have moved to the brink of Premier League survival with games to spare and have also reached an FA Cup semi-final.

Daniel Farke‘s side have already amassed 40 points after 34 games, and any remaining doubts about their Premier League status will be completely quashed if/when they beat Burnley at home on Friday night.

And because Leeds are in such a strong position, they can plan for the future and will inevitably be busy in the transfer market this summer as they look to progress further next season.

Leeds need upgrades and extra competition in various positions, and they are reportedly looking to raid already-relegated Wolves to strengthen their squad.

A report from Brazilian outlet RTI Esporte claims they are ‘considering investing’ £35m to sign midfielder Andre, but he may be part of a triple raid on Rob Edwards’ side.

Football Insider reporter Pete O’Rourke has divulged that the White are also looking at Wolves to strengthen their defence, with Santiago Bueno and Ladislav Krejci named as their targets to ‘exploit’ their ‘situation’.

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Leeds formation plan revealed as Farke decides where he “really wants to improve”

Leeds could also do with increasing their attack options, but they have been warned against being scarred by one of their poorest 2025/26 signings with their summer business.

We have reported that the Yorkshire side are in a battle with Tottenham Hotspur for a summer signing, while they face losing one of their players to a La Liga side.

And Leeds United’s interest in the aforementioned Wolves players has shed light on their formation plan for next season.

O’Rourke explained: “There’ll be lot of clubs looking at some of the players at Wolves following their relegation from their Premier League.

“They hope they can lure them away and offer them the chance to stay in the top flight.

“Bueno has done okay for Wolves this season, he’s played more this season than he has done since his arrival at Molineux in 2023 and he’s impressed.

“Leeds have been linked with Ladislav Krejci as well, his Wolves teammate, so it’s an area of the squad that Daniel Farke really wants to improve in.

“Especially if they’re going to continue with three centre-backs, because the formation has been a revelation for Leeds, they’re going to have to add options. That’s why Bueno is one of the players they’re looking at, and Krejci as well.”

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