Joao Palhinha has been on loan at Tottenham all season.

Tottenham midfielder Joao Palhinha has been told he has ‘no future’ at Bayern Munich as Spurs eye up a cheap summer transfer, according to reports.

The north Londoners are having a nightmare season with Tottenham on their third manager of the year after the departures of Thomas Frank and Igor Tudor.

Roberto De Zerbi has four points from his opening three matches in charge but Spurs are still two points away from relegation safety with those around them also hitting a bit of form.

It is hard for the Tottenham recruitment team to make any decisions regarding players but they are likely to have lined up two lists; one for relegation and another for if they remain in the division.

One player they will have to make a decision on ahead of the summer if Palhinha, who joined last year in a season-long loan deal from Bayern Munich.

Tottenham have a clause in the deal to make the transfer permanent in the summer for €30m and Bayern Munich sporting director Christoph Freund admitted earlier this week that it is “difficult to say” whether the Premier League club will take up their option.

Freund said: “The situation at Tottenham is difficult. Joao is a fighter, he had a great start at Tottenham. The focus is entirely on avoiding relegation. Tottenham know what they have in him. But the situation there is very tense at the moment, so it’s difficult to say anything about the future right now.”

But Football Insider are claiming that Palhinha ‘has no future’ at Bayern Munich and now Tottenham ‘could succeed in their plan to sign him for a lesser fee’.

Tottenham ‘want to renegotiate the fee to sign him permanently if they stay up’ and Bayern Munich are ready to cash in on the Portugal international as he is not in the plans of head coach Vincent Kompany.

Want more breaking transfer lines from original sources? Add TEAMtalk as a preferred source on Google to your favourites list for news you can trust.

‘Everything’s open right now’ for Palhinha

Explaining in more detail on Football Insider‘s podcast, journalist Pete O’Rourke said: “I think it’s pretty certain that he doesn’t have a long term future at Bayern Munich.

“He’s under contract until 2028, but he’s well down the pecking order at the Allianz Arena. I don’t see any way back for him to break into Vincent Kompany’s plans.

“He started the season off pretty well for Tottenham and was a regular starter, but then has probably found himself out of favour since the turn of the year.

“Everything’s open right now. Spurs don’t know what they can and can’t do in the transfer market due to they don’t know what league they’re going to be in.

“If Spurs stay up and they can renegotiate that buy option, then there’s a real opportunity that Palhinha could extend to stay.”

Get the inside story first by joining our TEAMtalk Facebook channel to receive the latest breaking and exclusive news straight into your Messenger inbox.