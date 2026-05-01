Romelu Lukaku is considering a move back to the Premier League

Romelu Lukaku is actively considering a return to England this summer, TEAMtalk can exclusively reveal, with Napoli ready to part ways with the experienced striker.

The 32-year-old has endured a frustrating campaign in Italy, making just seven appearances and playing little over an hour of football in total due to a series of hamstring and muscular injuries.

His lack of availability has limited his impact and contributed to Napoli’s decision to move in a different direction.

That shift has been underlined by Napoli’s move to secure Rasmus Hojlund on a permanent deal from Manchester United, signalling a clear change in attacking strategy.

Lukaku now has just over 12 months remaining on his current contract, and sources indicate Napoli are open to letting him leave as they reshape their forward line ahead of next season.

TEAMtalk understands that initial checks have been made within Italy, with both AC Milan and Inter Milan approached over a potential deal. However, neither club is currently showing strong intent to pursue a move.

While Lukaku would ideally prefer to remain in Serie A, the lack of concrete interest has prompted his representatives to widen the search – potentially teeing up a return to England.

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Premier League return on the cards for Romelu Lukaku

We can confirm that intermediaries are now actively exploring opportunities beyond Italy – including a possible return to the Premier League.

Lukaku is no stranger to English football, having previously featured for Chelsea, Manchester United, Everton and West Bromwich Albion. His last stint in England came in 2022 during his time at Chelsea.

The Belgian international has made

Now, TEAMtalk can reveal that contact is being made with a number of Premier League clubs to gauge potential interest in a deal, as Lukaku weighs up his next move.

Much will depend on his fitness and the financial framework of any deal, but TEAMtalk understands that Napoli would be willing to accept around £20million to move him on.

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