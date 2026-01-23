Size of rejected Leeds bid for Larsen and next step for striker signing revealed

The size of the substantial bid Leeds United saw rejected by Wolves for Jorgen Strand Larsen has been confirmed, and we can also shed light on what Daniel Farke’s side plan to do next.

Leeds are in the market for a new striker despite the superb form shown by Dominic Calvert-Lewin this season. The Whites have cash to splash, as evidenced by their recent attempts to sign Larsen from Wolves.

The Telegraph broke news on Friday morning of Leeds thundering in with a bid, though stopped short of stating how much it was worth.

Sources have now informed us the offer was worth £30m plus add-ons. However, it still fell short of Wolves’ £40m valuation and so far, the Molineux club have shown zero indication they’ll lower their demands.

Leeds aren’t the only side exploring a move for the 25-year-old, with Crystal Palace, West Ham and Nottingham Forest all circling too.

As such, and given there are so many suitors in the mix, it’s easy to see why Wolves are sticking to their guns on the £40m price tag.

What’s more, we’ve also been told that if no club stumps up the £40m, then Wolves are content to retain the Norwegian until the end of the season.

It is not a case of Wolves being likely to soften their stance as time runs out in the current window.

The obvious question to ask now from a Leeds perspective is will they raise the stakes?

We’re told that as of now, the noise coming out of Elland Road is Leeds will NOT bid again for Larsen, as they don’t intend to meet the £40m asking price.

That situation is not set in stone and desperation could set in as the window draws to a close. But for the time being at least, an improved bid for Larsen is not on the agenda.

Whether Leeds now channel the funds they’d set aside for Larsen towards a different striker target remains to be seen.

