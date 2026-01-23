Tottenham have fast-tracked the signing of Andy Robertson and a verbal agreement has been struck, and what the future now holds in Liverpool’s left-back position has been detailed.

Robertson is unquestionably Liverpool’s greatest left-back in the Premier League era and costing just an initial £8m when signed from Hull, will go down as one of their shrewdest ever signings.

However, now 31 and after showing signs of decline last season, Robertson’s future will lay away from Anfield.

The veteran Scot was immediately displaced in Arne Slot’s starting eleven by summer signing Milos Kerkez this term.

Robertson’s contract with Liverpool expires in the summer, but rather than leave at season’s end, he’s expected to depart in the coming days.

David Ornstein broke the news of Spurs bringing a summer swoop for the left-back forward to the current window.

Tottenham had intended to move for Robertson via free agency, but per the reporter, they’re working on a deal to sign the defender right now, and talks between all parties are progressing.

And according to a subsequent update from Sky Germany’s Florian Plettenberg, a verbal agreement has now been struck.

Taking to X, Plettenberg wrote: “Tottenham Hotspur are now pushing to sign Andy Robertson with immediate effect.

“Understand a verbal agreement is done. Clubs are now in negotiations.”

Atletico Madrid had explored the signing of Robertson last summer in a move that ultimately came to nothing.

But with Robertson a clear second choice behind Kerkez right now and his deal expiring in the summer, Liverpool are prepared to let their iconic left-back leave six months in advance.

The new opportunity at Spurs should also give Robertson more playing time as he gears up for captaining his Scotland side at the 2026 World Cup.

Liverpool’s relationship with Robertson remains excellent despite his reduced role this season. It is with that relationship in mind that Liverpool have allowed this transfer to ramp up out of respect to the player and his stellar and lengthy service to the club over the past eight-and-a-half years.

Liverpool’s left-back plans

The obvious question to ask at this point from a Liverpool perspective is does Robertson’s exit mean a new left-back is arriving?

The answer to that question is no if reports over the past few days and Slot’s comments on Friday morning are anything to go by.

When asked if he expects to finish the month with broadly the same squad he has right now, Slot replied: “Yeah that’s what I expect, yeah.

“But, as I always say, if there’s an opportunity in the market and we think we can strengthen the squad, this club will always try to do so. But at this moment in time I expect it to stay mostly the same.”

As such, and according to Paul Joyce of The Times along with multiple reports in Italy, Liverpool will likely offset Robertson’s exit by recalling Kostas Tsimikas from his dismal loan spell at Roma.

The Greek has barely featured in Rome and numerous sources have stressed Liverpool are set to recall the defender.

Those reports emerged prior to the bombshell news about Robertson, and make even more sense in the aftermath.

Tsimikas would therefore provide back-up to Kerkez who has looked much improved in recent weeks. Come the summer, Liverpool could then find a buyer for Tsimikas before signing a new left-back who’ll provide stiffer competition for Kerkez.

