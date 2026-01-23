Shock Lucas Paqueta plan being formulated at West Ham after second bid rejected; Disasi chase update

West Ham United are set to reject a second official offer from Flamengo for Lucas Paqueta, TEAMtalk understands, despite the Brazilian giants already agreeing personal terms, although a surprise plan for the attacking midfielder is also being discussed.

Our sources exclusively revealed earlier this week that Paqueta has made it clear he wants a return to Brazil and has already shaken hands on a contract with Flamengo.

The 27‑year‑old has already pushed aside interest from several Premier League clubs, including the likes of Chelsea, Tottenham Hotspur and Aston Villa, with his focus firmly set on heading home.

Flamengo returned on Thursday evening with an improved proposal, but sources close to West Ham insist owner David Sullivan dismissed the approach almost immediately.

Suggestions in Brazil that the bid was close to £40million (€46m/$54m) have been strongly denied in east London, where insiders maintain the offer is “miles away” from West Ham’s valuation.

Even so, negotiations between the clubs – conducted largely through intermediaries – remain active.

There is a growing belief on all sides that a deal will eventually be struck, though the structure and timing of any agreement are still being thrashed out.

The Brazilian transfer window remains open until March, a factor that gives West Ham some breathing room and raises the possibility that Paqueta could remain at the London Stadium for several more weeks before any move is finalised.

However, one surprising scenario even being discussed is Flamengo completing a deal now but loaning the playmaker back to West Ham until March or potentially May, depending on the club’s relegation battle.

We have also learned that West Ham chief Karren Brady and head coach Nuno Espírito Santo held face‑to‑face talks with Paqueta earlier this week.

Brady is understood to have made it clear the club would prefer him to stay until the end of the season. Paqueta, however, reiterated his desire to leave this month, underlining the growing tension around the situation.

For now, West Ham are standing firm – but with Flamengo pushing, intermediaries working overtime and Paqueta keen to go, this saga is far from over.

West Ham still have Disasi hope

West Ham could yet return for Axel Disasi before the window closes, with our sources understanding that the defender’s camp are continuing to monitor developments while keeping the Hammers firmly in the conversation.

The France international turned down an approach from West Ham earlier in the month, not due to any lack of interest, but because his representatives wanted to assess how the market unfolded.

Indeed, he has also been reintegrated into Chelsea’s first team by new head coach Liam Rosenior, so there is the prospect that he could remain – although that is one of the situations being assessed.

Sources close to the player insist he has not ruled out a move to the London Stadium and remains open to the idea should the right conditions fall into place.

Those around Disasi believe that other opportunities may still emerge in the coming days, and they are prepared to wait to see whether a late move from a European club materialises. Even so, West Ham are understood to be one of the options being kept alive, with the club maintaining contact and making it clear they would be ready to move quickly if given encouragement.

The Hammers remain active in the centre‑back market and view Disasi as a player who could add immediate quality and leadership to Nuno Espírito Santo’s squad.

While no agreement is close at this stage, the situation is described as “fluid”, and intermediaries expect clarity as the final stretch of the window approaches.

For now, Disasi’s camp are weighing up the landscape, but West Ham have not been ruled out — and the door remains open for a late push if circumstances align.

