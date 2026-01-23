Real Madrid are ready to go big to sign one of Liverpool’s best players and reunite him with Jurgen Klopp at Estadio Bernabeu, according to a speculative report, as the Anfield star’s latest comments on his future indicate whether he would be open to the move.

Madrid signed Trent Alexander-Arnold from Liverpool in the summer of 2025, and while Los Blancos have decided not to pursue a deal for Ibrahima Konate, their plans to appoint former Reds boss Jurgen Klopp as the manager remain intact despite Alvaro Arbeloa being given the role following the departure of Xabi Alonso.

TEAMtalk’s transfer correspondent, Graeme Bailey, reported on January 16 that former Liverpool manager Klopp is firmly on Real Madrid’s radar.

While Klopp is happy working as the Head of Global Soccer for Red Bull GmbH since January 2025, sources have told us that taking charge of Real Madrid – or Barcelona – is something that he has always desired.

Multiple reports in the media have linked Klopp with a number of Liverpool players over the past few weeks, and now Defensa Central has now named Dominik Szoboszlai among them.

The Real Madrid-centric news outlet has noted in his headline: ‘Real Madrid are prepared to pay €90 million to sign Szoboszlai: he is Klopp’s favourite’.

The report itself has added that Madrid want the Liverpool and Hungary international star to be ‘their key player in midfield next season’.

Madrid president Florentino Perez ‘would be willing to pay €90million (£78.1m, $105.7m)’ for the 25-year-old, who has been on the books of Liverpool since 2023 and worked with Klopp at Anfield.

The report has suggested ‘a reunion with Klopp in Madrid’, referencing to Los Blancos’ interest in hiring the German as their next manager.

Defensa Central, though, has noted that Liverpool are not planning to sell Szoboszlai anytime soon.

Szoboszlai has a star for Liverpool this season, scoring seven goals and giving five assists in 30 appearances for Arne Slot’s side.

While Defensa Central has described Szoboszlai as ‘a complete footballer’, Sky Sports described him on January 21 as ‘Liverpool’s superstar’ and noted that he is the ‘main man’ in the team after the Reds’ win against Marseille in the Champions League this week.

What Dominik Szoboszlai has said about his future

Defensa Central is a popular Real Madrid-centric news outlet in Spanish and has a large following on social media – over 134,000 followers on X.

However, the outlet is often speculative, and its reports have to be taken with a pinch of salt.

No reliable source, either in Spain or in England, is reporting that Madrid are planning to bid for Szoboszlai, so we need to be cautious about it.

However, Madrid’s interest in the Hungarian star has been documented before.

In November, Hungarian outlet Hir TV noted interest from Real Madrid and Manchester City in Szoboszlai, adding that Liverpool are trying to convince him to sign a new deal.

Szoboszlai is under contract at the defending Premier League champions until the summer of 2028.

The midfielder revealed this week that talks with Liverpool over a new contract are progressing and did not indicate that he is planning to leave.

The Mirror quoted Szoboszlai as saying on Tuesday: “Of course, but there are always talks. You guys in the media make a lot for the people (public) and you keep on going because that’s your job but there has been talks but for sure not any decision has been made.

“There is always progress but no decision has been made and I’ll just keep on going every week, every training, giving my best for the team, for the fans. Let’s see what is going to happen in the future.

“I am happy here but you know how football works and that is something everybody has to take into account.”

Former Hungary international central defender Vilmos Sebok has also warned his compatriot from leaving Liverpool for Madrid.

Sebok told Blikk about Szoboszlai earlier this month: “I don’t think Dominik should think about a move.

“He has earned himself huge recognition at Liverpool in a very short time. We can safely say that he is one of the most decisive players, on the other hand, if he goes to Real Madrid.

“I’m not saying that they would bench him, but he would definitely have to rebuild his authority. I think he is in a very good place at Liverpool now.”

Liverpool manager Arne Slot has also spoken about Szoboszlai and has underlined his improvement.

Slot told Liverpool’s official website on Friday: “I think it always starts, if you want to be a leader, by leading by example.

“That’s what he’s done since the one-and-a-half years I’m here.

“He’s always the one that without the ball is incredible in the way he can press – the intensity, he keeps running backwards, forwards.

“I think he improved this season on the ball compared to last season, where last season I always liked him.

“But this season he plays with even more confidence and is more often involved in chances and goals.

“He’s having a good season, as some other individuals are as well.”

