Spanish midfielder confirms he’s ‘waiting’ for €11m Leeds Utd transfer; orders agent to make move happen

Marc Roca has underlined his determination to seal a permanent move to Real Betis in 2024 and has requested his agent finds a way of ensuring he will never have to return to Leeds United.

The Spanish midfielder departed Elland Road over the summer, the first of their big arrivals the previous year to take advantage of a clause in their deal to depart Leeds following their relegation from the Premier League.

Roca cost Leeds a fee of £10.9m when moving from Bayern Munich and the feeling in the first few months of his time in the Premier League were that the Whites had picked up a bargain.

But as the temperatures dropped through the winter months, Leeds began to struggle – and Roca’s effectiveness in the centre of the park also began to wilt.

Their demotion, after three years in the Premier League, was eventually confirmed on the final day of the season. But the truth of the matter was that Leeds, who had played under four different managers over the course of that ill-fated season, always looked like a team destined for the drop.

Few of their supporters would have been upset when Roca was the first to depart, the 26-year-old joining Betis on a season-long loan.

That arrangement has the option to become a permanent €11m (£9.6m) move next summer – though it’s reported that can only be taken advantage of if Leeds remain in the Championship.

As it stands, Leeds are currently third in the second tier and are the division’s form side having won six of their last seven matches.

Marc Roca pushing for permanent move away from Leeds

Now there is a real fear mounting in Andalusia that Leeds are heading back to the Premier League in a move that would throw Roca’s future into some doubt.

If that transpires, Leeds can either bring the defensive midfielder back into their fold – his contract at Leeds does not expire until summer 2026 – or sell him for what they consider a more realistic fee.

Given Roca’s brilliant form which saw him come close to earning a first-ever call-up to the senior Spain squad this month, Leeds could be well within their rights to seek a higher fee from Betis if a Premier League side come the summer.

In a bid to get ahead of the curve and prevent that scenario from progressing, Roca has made clear his wish for his agent to secure his permanent signing as soon as possible.

“It is true that we are in contact with the club. Let’s see how everything evolves. It is also my representative’s job to reach an agreement… Then Betis has to talk to Leeds. I am very comfortable here,” he told PTV Sevilla.

“I have fit in very well with the team, within the dressing room, I am happy in my day-to-day life, enjoying it on the pitch… We’ll see. We will see how the negotiations progress, but I am very comfortable here and very happy.”

Midfielder leaving Leeds future in agent’s hands

Imploring his agent to come to an arrangement, Roca continued: “It’s not easy to sign here and that’s it. There are many contracts, interests of each club, each one tries to get the most out of it… I’m waiting, watching from the outside. I don’t want to get involved either.

“My job is to train hard, try to contribute when it’s my turn to play and that’s what I dedicate myself to. With the trust I have with my agent, I let him do his job.”

Roca has so far played 17 times for Betis, scoring three times and adding an assist. That tally is already superior to his efforts at Leeds, where he managed just one goal and two assists from 36 appearances.

