Chelsea tipped to launch astonishing double move for £107m Barcelona duo – report

Chelsea are being linked with Jules Kounde and Frenkie de Jong

Chelsea are reportedly looking to complete a stunning double raid on Barcelona, with Jules Kounde and Frenkie de Jong both said to be on their shortlist for January.

The Blues have had an inconsistent start to the Premier League season, but have won convincingly against Bournemouth and Everton in their last two games, rising to fourth in the table as things stand.

However, Xabi Alonso’s side already have one eye on the January window, and strengthening in defence is set to be one of their top priorities.

TEAMtalk exclusively revealed on September 30 that Kounde, 27, is a player on Chelsea’s radar as they look to add a new right-back.

Crucially, we understand that Alonso is personally keen on signing Kounde, as he sees the opportunity to bring in a player of his calibre as hugely appealing.

The Blues pushed hard to sign the French international back in 2022 before he left Sevilla for Barcelona for £42million, and now a switch to Stamford Bridge could finally take shape, with Malo Gusto’s future in London uncertain.

Sources have told us that Barcelona have also intimated to Kounde’s camp that they will look to sell the defender in 2027, with the possibility of a January departure also being discussed.

Now, according to reports cited by EPL Index, Chelsea are looking to sign Kounde, but also his Barcelona teammate De Jong.

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De Jong, Chelsea links played down by sources

While De Jong has been heavily linked with a switch to the Premier League in the past, he looks a more unlikely addition than Kounde for Chelsea.

TEAMtalk revealed in an update on October 14 that the Dutch international’s injury woes have made his English suitors reluctant to launch a move for him in January.

De Jong, who cost Barcelona £65million when they signed him from Ajax in 2019, is sidelined with a medial collateral ligament (MCL) tear in his right knee, which he suffered during the World Cup.

De Jong has yet to feature this season and has battled consistent fitness problems over the past year, limiting his availability and prompting fresh questions about his long-term role at the Camp Nou.

However, what is true is that Chelsea are looking to bolster their midfield options after selling Enzo Fernandez to Manchester City over the summer.

We understand that Alonso’s top target is Bournemouth star Alex Scott.

The 23-year-old England star has turned down multiple contract offers from the Cherries, fuelling talk that he could leave the club in a £100m-plus move in January.

Chelsea are one of the clubs looking to prise him away from Bournemouth, but they are set to face serious competition from Liverpool, with Andoni Iraola eyeing a reunion with his former player.

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