Liverpool learn ‘conditions’ to sign Alex Scott in January after dire Szoboszlai injury update

Fabrizio Romano has verified what it will take for Liverpool to sign Alex Scott in January, though Chelsea are providing stiff competition.

Liverpool waved goodbye to a midfielder over the summer when selling Curtis Jones to Inter Milan. The Reds chosen not to sign a direct replacement, instead placing their trust in Trey Nyoni who’s seen a surge in game-time.

However, the brutal truth is Liverpool essentially have four players for two spots, and for a club competing on four fronts, that’s not enough.

Wataru Endo and James McConnell aren’t of the standard Liverpool require, meaning Andoni Iraola can only realistically select from Alexis Mac Allister, Ryan Gravenberch, Dominik Szoboszlai and Nyoni.

Gravenberch missed Liverpool’s victory over Brentford on Saturday through suspension. It is perhaps for that reason that the Reds rushed Szoboszlai back into the starting eleven after recovering from a minor hamstring injury.

However, the Hungarian pulled up after half an hour with a recurrence of the issue, and Iraola has since confirmed he’ll be out of action for some time.

Dominik Szoboszlai re-injures his hamstring

Iraola said: “Dom felt the same injury, it’s not a new injury and was probably not healed enough, so we will need more time with him. Jeremie Frimpong’s was new, I think he finished cramping the other day [against LASK].

“I put him on because playing against 10 [men], going forward I thought he could give us more than Ronald [Araujo]. After, I value a lot and he was very good, Victor [Munoz] playing as a right-back.

“But it will mean we will lose Dom and Jeremie for some time, yes.”

The past week perfectly sums up why clubs competing in multiple competitions require excellent strength in depth.

With Liverpool reluctant to throw Nyoni in at the deep end, too much will be asked of Mac Allister, Gravenberch and Szoboszlai this season, and it seems almost inevitable the players will break down.

Accordingly, Liverpool are ready to rectify the perilous midfield predicament in January, with the BBC and Fabrizio Romano both confirming they’re interest in signing Alex Scott.

TEAMtalk understands Chelsea believe they’re the frontrunners for the 23-year-old’s signature, though we’ve also been told Liverpool cannot be discounted.

And on Saturday evening, transfer guru, Fabrizio Romano, took to YouTube to provide his take on Scott’s future, with Bournemouth now giving a mammoth January sale the green light.

Liverpool learn conditions to sign Alex Scott

Romano declared: “Save the name I told you already on YouTube a few weeks ago and I’m maintaining of Alex Scott for 2027.

“Because after a number of meetings, not only one, a number of meetings between his agents and Bournemouth. the decision of the club is to change their stance in the January transfer window.

“So in the summer, Chelsea tried twice to sign Alex Scott. Arsenal called before signing Bruno Guimaraes. Liverpool called to understand the situation without sending any bid. So all the English top clubs trying to understand the situation.

“Chelsea were the more aggressive and Bournemouth told all these clubs the player is not for sale. The player is going nowhere.

“Then they wanted Alex Scott to sign a new contract but there was no agreement. Now Bournemouth are open to selling Alex Scott already in the January window.

“So Scott leaving in January is a genuine and serious possibility. Then again this depends on the proposal.

“Sources close to Bournemouth believe it has to be minimum 100 million pounds. So has to be big money in order to open doors.

“It’s not, let me clarify, that Bournemouth are putting the player up for sale in the January window. It’s that Bournemouth could be open to selling if the bid is a good bid, an important bid, and if the player wants to go. So these have to be the conditions.

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“Chelsea are still there. Chelsea like the player, Chelsea love the player. So Chelsea are maintaining a genuine interest in Alex Scott. He’s a player that they are absolutely maintaining on their shortlist.

“Then there will be for sure more clubs interested. For example, again I keep mentioning Liverpool. Arsenal invested on Bruno Guimaraes in the summer and they’re super happy with their player.

“Let’s see what’s going to happen with Liverpool in midfield. They sold Curtis Jones in the summer transfer window to winter, but they didn’t sign any other midfielder.

“So we have to track and follow the situation of Alex Scott with Chelsea being very interested and in regular contact with people close to the player. So for sure a situation to follow ahead of the next months.”

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