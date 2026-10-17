Southampton make big call on Tonda Eckert future

Southampton are working on a new long-term contract for Tonda Eckert, with sources telling TEAMtalk that the highly-rated German coach is firmly on the radar of several clubs across Europe, including a number in the Premier League.

The Saints are keen to secure Eckert’s future amid growing interest in his services, with sources telling us that his work at St Mary’s Stadium has not gone unnoticed despite the controversy that has surrounded the club in recent months.

Eckert found himself at the centre of the ‘Spygate’ scandal that saw Southampton miss out on a place in the Championship play-off final.

The German was handed a six-week ban, suspended until the end of the 2027/28 season, and fined £28,000 after admitting three charges brought by the Football Association.

Crucially for Southampton, Eckert avoided an immediate touchline ban, much to the relief of the club’s hierarchy, who were delighted to see their manager escape a more severe punishment.

The Saints had also been hit with a four-point deduction heading into the season, but they have continued to show impressive form under Eckert, building on the positive impact he made after taking charge last year.

Eckert’s work has strengthened his reputation as one of the emerging coaching talents to watch, and Southampton are increasingly aware that his progress could attract attention from elsewhere.

Southampton confident Tonda Eckert will sign new contract – sources

TEAMtalk understands that Southampton are working hard to agree fresh terms with Eckert and are confident he will commit his future to the south-coast side.

The 33-year-old’s current contract is due to expire at the end of the season, making the negotiations a priority for Southampton as they look to protect their position amid growing external interest.

Indeed, sources indicate that a new deal could be signed as soon as this month, with the Saints keen to move quickly and provide certainty over the future of a coach they believe has a major role to play in their plans.

While interest from clubs across Europe, including the Premier League, is developing, Southampton are focused on tying Eckert down to a long-term agreement and believe they are well placed to get a deal over the line.

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