Real reasons behind Jude Bellingham’s Real Madrid mega-deal as decision on Premier League switch made

Jude Bellingham has finalised a new mega-contract with Real Madrid after making it clear he was not ready to leave the Spanish giants, despite interest from elsewhere and the prospect of huge money on offer in Saudi Arabia, TEAMtalk can reveal.

The England star’s new deal puts him behind only Kylian Mbappe in Madrid’s wage rankings.

The 23-year-old has agreed to extend his existing deal by a further two years, taking his contract at the Santiago Bernabeu through to 2031 and securing a package worth close to €30million, including bonuses, in line with the terms agreed by Vinicius Junior earlier this summer – something TEAMtalk revealed earlier in October.

The agreement makes Bellingham one of the highest-paid players in European football and underlines Madrid’s determination to keep hold of a player they view as central to their future.

As we revealed in October, TEAMtalk understands that only Mbappe now earns more than the England international at the Spanish giants.

Madrid have made progress on key contract renewals after David Alaba’s huge salary came off the wage bill this summer, allowing the club to finalise fresh terms for Vinicius and now Bellingham.

As TEAMtalk revealed in July, Madrid were expected to accelerate negotiations with Bellingham after the World Cup, and that is precisely how the situation has developed. Discussions have now reached a successful conclusion, with the midfielder committing his long-term future to the club.

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Jude Bellingham keen on Premier League switch – but not yet

Crucially, we can reveal that Bellingham’s camp made it clear to intermediaries who approached them about his future that there were no plans to consider a departure.

Despite his standing in the game and the inevitable interest in his services, the message was that Madrid remains the right place for him to continue his development and pursue his ambitions.

Bellingham does have a long-term ambition to play in the Premier League one day, having yet to feature in England’s top flight during his career.

However, that is not on his immediate agenda, with the midfielder firmly believing that Madrid offers him the best platform to achieve his current goals.

His commitment is a major boost for the Spanish champions, who have moved decisively to ensure one of the leading talents of his generation remains at the heart of their project. Bellingham’s new salary reflects not only his importance to the team but also his status among the elite players in world football.

We can also reveal that there was interest from the Saudi Pro League, where the financial package on offer could have made Bellingham one of the highest-paid players in the world.

Al-Hilal, the club now associated with Richard Hughes, were among the sides put forward as a potential landing spot, with Saudi interest presenting a lucrative possibility. However, Bellingham was not looking to pursue that opportunity, with a move to the Middle East not on his radar at this point in his career.

The same message was delivered to intermediaries elsewhere: Bellingham is happy in Madrid, and the club are equally pleased with his progress. With his new deal in place, the midfielder can focus on continuing to establish himself among the very best in the game.

For Madrid, the agreement represents another significant piece of contract business after securing Vinicius’ future.

For Bellingham, it brings a major financial reward while confirming that his immediate future remains firmly at the Bernabeu, with a deal running until 2031 and only Mbappe ahead of him in the club’s wage hierarchy.

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