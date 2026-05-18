Mohamed Salah’s public criticism of Arne Slot has been described as ‘damning’, and it shows the majority of the Liverpool squad has finally ‘lost faith’ in their head coach, according to one outspoken pundit.

Following Liverpool’s 4-2 defeat at Aston Villa on Friday night, which put them at risk of being caught by sixth-placed Bournemouth, departing legend Salah posted a bombshell response on social media. He accused his team of ‘crumbling to yet another defeat’, and said ‘everyone that joins this club’ needs to adapt to their ‘heavy metal’ style.

Salah said Slot had ‘thrown me under the bus’ earlier in the campaign, and this latest statement has been viewed as the Egyptian throwing his manager under the bus.

To make matters worse for Slot, a host of Liverpool players have liked the post, including Andy Robertson, Dominik Szoboszlai, Hugo Ekitike, Florian Wirtz, Jeremie Frimpong and Curtis Jones.

The likes of David Ornstein and James Pearce have insisted Fenway Sports Group (FSG) still support the Dutch coach.

However, there is seemingly growing clamour amongst both the dressing room and fanbase for Slot to be sacked.

On beIN Sports, controversial former Sky Sports presenter Richard Keys reacted to Salah’s comments by saying (via Anfield Index): “What he said is damning, but what is going on behind it is more so for me.

“It suggests there are some serious issues in and around the dressing room. As a group, the players appear to have lost faith in the coach.

“I think what, 8 of his playing colleagues liked the post? That doesn’t help Arne Slot.

“I have said for some time, I don’t think he will be in charge next season. I am more convinced about that than ever.”

Our transfer insider, Graeme Bailey, has confirmed that FSG CEO Michael Edwards and Liverpool sporting director Richard Hughes will soon hold crucial talks over Slot’s future.

“Edwards and Hughes have some serious thinking and talking to do,” Bailey said.

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Arne Slot sack ‘escalating at pace’

“The situation with Slot is escalating at a pace, and I can tell you not everyone internally is aligned behind the idea that he should definitely stay.

“Liverpool are not a club that reacts emotionally or impulsively, but the ownership absolutely recognise this is becoming a very concerning situation.

“I’m told Salah’s comments hit home in a massive way. Internally, there’s actually a lot of sympathy towards what he said, and people at the club understand why he voiced those frustrations.”

Luis Enrique has emerged as the bookies’ favourite to replace Slot, though Liverpool actually prising him away from Paris Saint-Germain will be extremely difficult.

We can reveal three alternatives under consideration at Anfield.

Neville, though, thinks Slot will stay even after Salah’s ‘grenade’.