Liverpool are reportedly plotting a move for ‘one of the fastest players in the world’ as the Reds look to add to their winger options, and Hugo Ekitike could help them seal the deal.

Arne Slot’s side are not planning for a particularly busy January transfer window, despite their poor run of form, but they are constantly on the lookout for stars they feel will improve their squad.

Reports suggest that the signing of a new left-winger who can compete with Cody Gakpo is being considered, with Slot said to be keen on strengthening in that area.

That is according to Anfield Watch, who claim that Eintracht Frankfurt star Jean-Matteo Bahoya has been shortlisted by Liverpool.

The report claims that Liverpool scouts have been ‘impressed by the incredibly fast winger’ who ‘caught the eye last season with his link-up play with Hugo Ekitike.’

This season, Bahoya has caught the eye again, having notched three goals and an assist from 12 appearances across all competitions so far.

“An excellent dribbler, Bahoya’s biggest asset is his speed. The winger clocked a remarkable 37.16 km/h in a match against Bochum last season, which meant he was the first player to break the 37 km/h mark in the Bundesliga,” the report adds.

Liverpool are looking to add speed to their squad, and Bahoya ‘fits the profile.’ Interestingly, it’s also claimed that his relationship with Ekitike is a ‘bonus’, and the fact that the Reds have a positive relationship with Frankfurt following their signing of the striker over the summer could help them in negotiations.

‘Bargain transfer’ talked up, but Semenyo a more likely target

However, Anfield Watch also state that Frankfurt are keen to retain Bahoya, and are trying to tie him down to a new contract to prevent him from leaving.

The Bundesliga side are set to offer the winger better terms to reflect his growing importance to their team.

But if a new deal is not agreed with Bahoya, Liverpool could ‘potentially sign him for a bargain price’, or so the report claims.

It is certainly true that left-wing is an area the Reds have looked at strengthening in recent transfer windows, having explored moves for the likes of Anthony Gordon, Malick Fofana, and others.

But they opted to focus their efforts elsewhere over the summer after putting their trust in 17-year-old sensation Rio Ngumoha, who has impressed in the early stages of this season.

While the links to Bahoya are interesting, TEAMtalk understands that a raid on Bournemouth for in-form man Antoine Semenyo could be more likely, though that would be more feasible next summer rather than in January.

TEAMtalk transfer insider Fraser Fletcher revealed in an update on October 8 that Semenyo is viewed as a potential long-term replacement for Salah, and a bid north of £60m could test the Cherries’ resolve.

Latest Liverpool news: Vinicius Jr update / January transfer stance

Meanwhile, Real Madrid superstar Vinicius Junior is reportedly putting serious thought into leaving Real Madrid, and Liverpool are said to be one of the clubs interested.

However, as mentioned, reports also suggest that Liverpool are not planning to make any major additions in January, at least for now.

The club’s hierarchy believe their squad is strong enough to fight for trophies without any further investment on a large scale, following a big summer window.

