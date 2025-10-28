Tottenham stance on signing 36-goal striker revealed as Thomas Frank mulls over January exits – sources

Tottenham Hotspur are continuing to track Porto star Samu Aghehowa, though they have not yet committed to an active pursuit of the striker while potential sales are considered, TEAMtalk understands.

The club are entering a key period in their season as they begin to build a better picture of their current attacking options and how it shapes out from here.

Richarlison began the season as the starting centre-forward before Mathys Tel was given a chance and then, at the weekend, Randal Kolo Muani made his full debut in the role.

Dominic Solanke will also be back in the fold when he recovers from injury – possibly in early November – and then Thomas Frank will have a better vision of how the team functions best.

TEAMtalk revealed on October 23 how Richarlison’s future could be cast into doubt by the new year if his playing time becomes more limited.

Everton, who Spurs beat 3-0 at the Hill Dickinson Stadium on Sunday, could join the race for Richarlison should their former player become available.

And we have also revealed how Tottenham are drawing up their transfer plans for the next business window, and that is where Aghehowa comes in…

Porto star remains on Tottenham’s radar; big release clause in play

Tottenham’s planning for the January window began during the international break as the club aim to have a clear plan in place ahead of the new year.

Aghehowa is one of the names that has been on their radar, but at this stage, TEAMtalk sources insist it is too soon to confirm whether they will make an attempt to sign him.

The 21-year-old, who joined Porto from Atletico Madrid in the summer of 2024, has scored six goals in eight league appearances so far this season,

That has taken his tally to 36 goals in 56 games overall for Porto, and his excellent form is attracting attention.

Aghehowa has also earned himself a place in the Spanish national team, having featured against Bulgaria in a World Cup qualifier earlier this month.

The player has an £87million release clause, which is unlikely to be met. But it is believed FC Porto do not want to let him leave for anything below £70million.

It is possible the player remains on Tottenham’s list longer-term rather than them launching a January approach.

The situation will become more clear once Frank has a clear vision of his current forward options and whether anyone is moved on.

Latest Tottenham news: McTominay eyed / Barca swoop unlikely

Meanwhile, TEAMtalk transfer insider Fraser Fletcher has revealed that Tottenham could hand Napoli midfielder Scott McTominay a chance to return to the Premier League.

Spurs, Newcastle and Barcelona are all said to be interested in the former Manchester United man, who has flourished since his move to Italy.

In other news, TEAMtalk has revealed that Chelsea is a more likely destination than Tottenham for Barcelona goalkeeper Marc-Andre ter Stegen in January.

