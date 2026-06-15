A Uruguayan journalist has remarkably claimed Darwin Nunez is ‘returning to Liverpool’ this summer after falling in the pecking order at Al-Hilal.

Liverpool bought Nunez from Benfica ahead of the 2021/22 campaign, with the Premier League giants convinced to splash out £64m (prior to add-ons) after he scored 34 goals in 41 appearances in the previous season.

However, Nunez could only impress in flashes without showing what he is capable of consistently for Liverpool, and his relationship with supporters soured towards the end of his spell at Anfield as he seemingly had his focus on a transfer.

The 26-year-old scored 40 goals in 143 appearances for Liverpool before joining Saudi Pro League side Al-Hilal in August 2025 for around £46m.

He has nine goals in 24 outings for the Middle East outfit, but he could secure a move back to the Premier League after being deemed surplus to requirements at Al-Hilal.

Al-Hilal have preferred Karim Benzema over Nunez in recent months, and it has even been suggested that the Uruguay international has become a free agent after having his contract terminated by mutual consent.

Earlier this month, we reported that Liverpool have been ‘offered’ the chance to re-sign Nunez, but we said at the time that they had yet to decide on pursuing a deal amid competition from eight rival clubs.

Now, though, Uruguayan journalist Juan Pablo Romero (as relayed by reporter Martin Charquero) that Nunez’s return to Liverpool is now a done deal and will be announced once his nation are out of the World Cup.

Charquero said on X: ‘ATTENTION. Darwin Núñez returns to Liverpool. The confirmation will not be given in these days since the player asked to be focused with the Uruguayan National Team. Information from @jpromeroh on #Minuto1.’

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Liverpool “missed” Darwin Nunez in 2025/26

It remains to be seen whether this will come to fruition, but re-signing Nunez, especially on a free transfer, would not be the worst idea in the world because Hugo Ekitike’s serious Achilles injury leaves Andoni Iraola without many striker options.

And Ally McCoist claimed last month that Liverpool “missed” Nunez during their disappointing 2025/26 campaign.

McCoist said on talkSPORT: “Do you know something? I think they’ve even missed the big boy up front, Darwin Nunez, right? He was criticised and a lot of it was justified, but the one thing he did, he was a presence, he ran about, he made himself a real nuisance, he chipped in with some goals.

“I think they just haven’t handled losing the players that they have. The players they’ve brought in, whether it’s been injury or lack of form, [Florian] Wirtz, [Milos] Kerkez has took a while to get going, [Jeremie] Frimpong’s taken a little bit of time to get going as well.

“They need strengthening, in my opinion, right up the spine. Centre-forward, centre-midfielder and a centre-back.”

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