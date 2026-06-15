Darwin Nunez is a free agent and could return to Liverpool

Fabrizio Romano has delivered an emphatic update amid claims from Uruguay that Liverpool have already agreed the return of Darwin Nunez.

Liverpool sold Nunez to Al-Hilal last summer in a deal worth €53m / £46m. The frontman didn’t rip up the Saudi Pro League as Al-Hilal had hoped, and the Saudi side stunned the Uruguayan when signing Karim Benzema mid-season.

That resulted in Nunez being omitted from their Pro League squad for the remainder of the campaign.

The ill will has resulted in Nunez and Al-Hilal mutually agreeing to terminate his contract just one year into his Saudi stint.

As such, Nunez will be available to sign via free agency, and Liverpool are among those who’ve been offered the player.

A return to Anfield would make sense in a couple of ways. Firstly, Nunez is a pressing machine, which meshes well with the style new boss Andoni Iraola will implement.

Secondly, Hugo Ekitike will miss roughly half of the upcoming season while recovering from an Achilles tendon rupture.

That leaves just Alexander Isak to go it alone up top, and the Swede isn’t exactly known for having a sparkling injury record.

And on Monday, a stunning report out of Uruguay claimed Nunez’s second spell on Merseyside had been greenlit and approved.

Uruguayan journalist Juan Pablo Romero (as relayed by reporter Martin Charquero) wrote on X: ‘ATTENTION. Darwin Núñez returns to Liverpool. The confirmation will not be given in these days since the player asked to be focused with the Uruguayan National Team. Information from @jpromeroh on #Minuto1.’

Want more breaking news and transfer lines from original sources? Add TEAMtalk as a preferred source on Google to your favourites list for news you can trust.

Fabrizio Romano debunks Darwin Nunez return to Liverpool claims

But according to transfer guru, Fabrizio Romano, such claims are wide of the mark and have quickly been rubbished by those close to the striker.

“My information is that those close to Darwin and those close to Darwin’s camp deny this information,” explained Romano on his YouTube channel.

MORE LIVERPOOL COVERAGE ON TEAMTALK…

* Liverpool advancing history-making signing of ‘special’ player who embarrassed Arsenal ace

* Arsenal must obliterate record to sign Ayyoub Bouaddi as Liverpool, Man City thunder into race

* ‘Like a Boeing 747 turning’- Van Dijk slammed as exit-linked Liverpool star has mixed World Cup opener

“They say it’s not true, that there’s nothing ongoing with Nunez and Liverpool.”

Romano went on to state the ‘expectation’ is for Darwin to sign with a new club this summer, but for the time being, there’s ‘nothing advanced’ with Liverpool right now.