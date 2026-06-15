Tottenham are readying a formal offer to sign Savinho from Manchester City after the double green light was granted, with the Brazilian the biggest part of a triple coup worth around £135m, according to reports.

Spurs attempted to sign Brazilian winger Savinho last summer, and even launched two bids, the biggest of which was worth €80m / £70m, according to reports at that time.

Savinho was open to the switch, though after Man City failed to land Rodrygo from Real Madrid, they blocked Savinho’s exit.

The 22-year-old would go on to sign a new deal at the Etihad, though over the course of the 2025/26 campaign, playing time proved elusive.

As such, his future is once again in the spotlight and the difference this time around is Man City have approved his departure.

Our own sources at TEAMtalk have confirmed as much, and with Savinho again ready to say yes to Tottenham, the double green light has been granted.

A recent report from the Daily Mail claimed Spurs were ‘advancing’ in club-to-club discussions with their counterparts at City.

And per the latest from Football Insider’s Pete O’Rourke, Tottenham are now prepared to ‘formalise’ their interest by launching an official bid.

Once tabled, the reporter claimed talks between the two sides are ‘expected to progress quickly’.

Tottenham to make official bid for Savinho

“Tottenham are expected to formalise their interest in the Brazilian with an offer in the coming weeks,” added O’Rourke.

“Savinho is interested in making a move to north London as well. So there’s a willingness from Tottenham, and a willingness from Savinho as well to do a deal.

“I don’t think City would stand in his way if they do get a good offer for the winger this summer.

“There’s a willingness from all parties to get a deal done here, so I would expect things to move sooner rather than later, and Tottenham are confident that they can get a deal done for Savinho.”

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Tottenham working on Jan Paul van Hecke and Joao Palhinha deals

Aside from Savinho, Spurs also intend to sign Jan Paul van Hecke and Joao Palhinha.

The former has already been the subject of two bids worth £40m and £50m respectively. A third bid worth around £55m is anticipated, and there’s a belief at Spurs that Brighton will accept. Van Hecke has already agreed personal terms with Tottenham.

A separate deal under discussion between the two clubs involves Luka Vuskovic.

Brighton have seen two bids turned down for the highly-rated Croatian, and just as Spurs will do with Van Hecke, Brighton intend to make what they hope will be a decisive third offer.

Vuskovic is more than willing to join Brighton where he believes he’ll play regularly under Fabian Hurzeler.

The third major signing Tottenham plan to make is the permanent return of loanee, Joao Palhinha.

The Portuguese was a bright spark in a difficult campaign in north London, and on the final day, scored the crucial goal that secured Tottenham’s Premier League safety.

Spurs hold an option to buy from Bayern Munich worth €30m / £26m, but are renegotiating a smaller fee with the German giants.

If Palhinha were to arrive for around £20m, for example, the triple coup with Van Hecke (£55m) and Savinho *£60m) would cost Spurs approximately £135m.

Andy Robertson and Marcos Senesi have already been safely banked without having to pay transfers fees given that pair joined via free agency.

READ MORE: De Zerbi makes decision on selling key Tottenham defender as interest from Serie A ‘grows’ – NOT Vuskovic