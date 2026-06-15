Arsenal in ‘conversations’ to sign World Cup star Andrea Berta believes is ‘world-class’ – ‘inroads made’

Arsenal sporting director Andrea Berta is in talks to sign Ayyoub Bouaddi for Mikel Arteta’s side, according to a report, as TEAMtalk reveals the transfer fee that the Gunners would have to pay for the Lille midfielder.

Our transfer insider, Graeme Bailey, reported on March 23 that Arsenal are keen on a 2026 summer deal for Bouaddi.

We reported at the time that Liverpool, Manchester City and Chelsea are also interested in the Lille and Morocco international midfielder.

Arsenal have been regularly scouring Bouaddi, who gave one assist in 42 matches in all competitions for Lille last season.

Bouaddi is part of the Morocco squad at the 2026 World Cup and starred in a 1-1 draw with Brazil at the New York New Jersey Stadium in Group C at the weekend.

Despite Bouaddi playing at the World Cup, Arsenal are pressing ahead for the 18-year-old.

According to The Mirror, Arsenal have been interested in Bouaddi since 2025 and have ramped up their pursuit of the teenager in recent times.

‘Arsenal sporting director Andrea Berta has already made inroads with Bouaddi’s representatives’, according to the report.

The Mirror has stated: ‘These conversations did not take place in the past 24 hours; they are understood to have happened over six months ago as the Italian chief has known Bouaddi was a world-class prodigy for some time.’

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How much Arsenal need to pay for Ayyoub Bouaddi – sources

Bouaddi is one of the best young midfielders in the world, and Lille are well aware of the increasing interest in him.

The French club could be forced to sell the Morocco international midfielder this summer, but they will not do so on the cheap.

Our transfer insider, Graeme Bailey, has reported that Lille will demand in excess of £60million for Bouaddi.

That would make Bouaddi the most expensive 18-year-old player in the world.

We understand that Arsenal and Paris Saint-Germain are leading the race for the teenager.

Sources have told us Berta is ‘determined not to lose out’ on Bouaddi, with Arsenal having ‘invested significant resources into scouting’.

Arsenal expect to cash in on Christian Norgaard this summer, with Arteta’s side viewing the Moroccan star as his long-term replacement.

PSG, though, are also keen on Bouaddi and view him as a natural successor to Fabian Ruiz in midfield.

Bouaddi, though, is not thinking about his club future, with the midfielder now fully focused on doing well for Morocco at the 2026 World Cup.

The London Evening Standard has quoted Bouaddi as saying: “For the moment I’m only focused on the World Cup, I cannot answer to this right now.

“I’m really happy to know that some clubs are interested in me but for now I’m here focused on the World Cup with Morocco and we will try to give everything to do our best.”

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