Ruud Gullit believes that Liverpool would be a good option for Barcelona midfielder Frenkie De Jong, as another pundit has tipped a Real Madrid star to end up at Anfield.

De Jong has been on the books of Barcelona since the summer of 2019 and is under contract at the Catalan giants until 2029.

The 29-year-old midfielder has scored 20 goals and given 31 assists in 297 matches in all competitions for Barcelona so far in his career.

De Jong has won LaLiga thrice and the Copa del Rey twice so far with Barcelona.

The Netherlands international midfielder is on the sidelines at the moment, as he is recovering from a knee injury.

Barcelona signed Rodri from Manchester City in the summer of 2026.

The Spanish midfielder has been a star for Hansi Flick’s side so far this season.

Former Chelsea and Netherlands international midfielder Gullit believes that if De Jong is unable to get into the Barcelona team, then he should consider a move to Liverpool.

Gullit told ComeOn: “Frenkie De Jong is a realistic option again for Liverpool or Manchester United if he can get fit after Rodri joined Barcelona.

“The first thing Frenkie De Jong needs to do is get fit because now he has competition from Rodri at Barcelona.

“If his future lies away from Barcelona it will be because he can’t play a game, and then he should look for another club where he will play, but I hope he can still do a job for Barcelona.

“Maybe he can play alongside Rodri in the same midfield.

“It all depends on what the team needs but Frenkie is a great player, a fantastic player, but the most important thing is that he needs to play.

“He needs to play for the national team but it’s important for himself too.”

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Trent Alexander-Arnold tipped for Liverpool return

As De Jong is urged to move to Liverpool, former England manager Sam Allardyce believes that Trent Alexander-Arnold could end up at Anfield.

Alexander-Arnold joined Real Madrid from Liverpool in the summer of 2025.

The England international right-back is facing competition from Denzel Dumfries for a place in Jose Mourinho’s starting line-up this season.

Allardyce said on the No Tippy Tappy Football, as relayed by The Liverpool Echo: “At 27, Trent still has years ahead of him.

“This is his prime.

“He’s at Real Madrid, and his experience there should stand him in good stead to be even better than he was when he left Liverpool, even though he hasn’t played as often as he would’ve liked.

“If he is going to be a Real Madrid player, then this season he needs to be playing more than ever – if not, he should come back to the Premier League – Liverpool could do with him back.

“He’s capable of opening the opposition up.

“There have always been question marks over his defending, and rightly so, but that’s the same for most right-backs now.

“They stand with their hands behind the backs and don’t stop crosses.”

Allardyce added: “When Liverpool weren’t quite as good under Jurgen Klopp as they had been for a few years and they started conceding more goals, his defending got pointed out by everyone.

“He’s not much worse than most other full-backs.

“His quality on the ball and ability to open up the opposition, whether it’s with short or long passes, are massive assets to England.

“I’m glad to see him back.”