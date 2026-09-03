Liverpool to make decision on January move with deal unlocked very soon

Liverpool will reassess whether to break one of their loan agreements in January, at which point Andoni Iraola could be provided with an extra player.

Liverpool’s summer transfer window has divided the fanbase. While the arrival of Bradley Barcola is eye-catching to say the least, and two readymade defenders joined in Jeremy Jacquet and Ronald Araujo, there are lingering concerns over central midfield.

Some are also dismayed at Liverpool ignoring the right-back position too, though the Reds would argue loanee Araujo can cover in the position, as can Joe Gomez, until Conor Bradley is fit and firing again.

Araujo jumped at the chance to join Liverpool, and his primary position is centre-back. He arrived at a time when Liverpool looked paper thin at the heart of defence, with Gomez and Giovanni Leoni both injured.

During pre-season, new boss Andoni Iraola was forced to field two youngsters at centre-half in the early going.

Ifeanyi Ndukwe and Mor Talla Ndiaye were the pair given a chance to shine, and the former grabbed it with both hands.

18-year-old Ndukwe – a £2.6m signing from Austria Vienna – already stands at 6ft 6in tall and looked every bit first-team ready despite his tender age.

However, Liverpool were unable to field Ndukwe in competitive matches given he hasn’t yet racked up enough points for a work visa.

As such, the decision was made to loan the defender to LaLiga side Levante. And according to The Athletic’s James Pearce, Ndukwe only has to play one league game for Levante to qualify for his work visa in England.

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Ifeanyi Ndukwe could bolster Liverpool defence in January

As such, Pearce went on to note Liverpool and FSG will reassess Ndukwe’s situation in January, by which point he’ll most likely have his work visa.

The suggestion is Liverpool have the ability to recall the player mid-way through the season, and if that’s the course of action they take, Iraola will be provided with a young and hungry centre-back to bolster his defensive ranks.

Pearce wrote: ‘Iraola, who didn’t have a senior centre-back available, turned to youngsters Ifeanyi Ndukwe and Mor Talla Ndiaye.

‘Both had been signed by the club’s global talent department, led by Matt Newberry, following their eye-catching performances at the Under-17 World Cup in Qatar last November.

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‘Ndukwe, the Austria youth international, excelled, earning rave reviews from Van Dijk, but keeping him around for this season wasn’t an option as he didn’t qualify for a work permit to play in the UK.

‘He was subsequently loaned to La Liga outfit Levante after a convincing pitch from manager Luis Castro, and only needs to play one league game to become eligible to play competitive football in England.

‘His situation will be reassessed in January when Liverpool will decide whether to bring him back or leave him there for the full season.’