Why Liverpool aren’t announcing COMPLETED striker signing revealed

Liverpool completed two late signings in the summer transfer window, though while one has been officially confirmed by the club, it’s now emerged why the other won’t be announced by the Reds for some time.

On deadline day, Liverpool officially confirmed the signing of Belgian goalkeeper, Lucca Brughmans. The 18-year-old has cost a package totalling £30m, and will spend the 2026/27 season loaned back to Genk.

Had Liverpool decided to sell or loan out Giorgi Mamardashvili amid interest from Nottingham Forest, Brughmans would have moved to Anfield straight away to serve as Alisson Becker’s primary back-up.

But with Mamardashvili retained, the decision was made to loan Brughmans back to Genk where he’ll rack up vital experience before moving to Merseyside n 2027, at which point Alisson’s contract will expire.

The Reds completed a similar deal for young French striker, Djylian N’Guessan, who plays for Saint-Etienne.

Fabrizio Romano confirmed the move on August 31, though curiously, Liverpool did not announce the deal before Wednesday’s 11pm deadline passed.

The move has not fallen through, with reports from L’Equipe and the Liverpool Echo explaining precisely what’s going on.

Why Liverpool haven’t announced Djylian N’Guessan signing

Firstly, L’Equipe revealed 18-year-old N’Guessan will spend the remainder of the season loaned to Brest. However, he’s being loaned to Brest from Saint-Etienne and not from Liverpool.

They stated: ‘Young Saint-Etienne striker Djylian N’Guessan, bought by Liverpool this Tuesday, will be loaned to Brest.’

The report went on to add: ‘Djylian N’Guessan has experienced the most intense moments of his young career.

‘The 18-year-old Saint-Étienne striker has been transferred to Liverpool. The English club intends to develop this young player, whose profile is comparable – in some ways – to Hugo Ekitike.

‘To further develop their new signing, Liverpool’s management opted for a loan. N’Guessan will be on loan at Brest until the end of the season.’

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The Liverpool Echo backed up the French outlet’s claims, and also shed light on why Liverpool aren’t officially registering the frontman until 2027.

They stated: ‘Liverpool have agreed to sign 18-year-old striker Djylian N’Guessan from Saint-Etienne – but not until his contract expires at the end of the season.

‘N’Guessan will spend this campaign on loan at Ligue 1 side Brest with the Reds keen for him to gain further top-flight experience.

‘That, though, will be a temporary move from Saint-Etienne rather than Liverpool, with the Anfield side having filled their full allocation of foreign loan slots with Harvey Elliott’s season-long switch to Spanish outfit Valencia.

‘N’Guessan will then sign a pre-contract agreement with Liverpool in January and complete his transfer to the Reds next summer.’