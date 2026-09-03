Liverpool are poised to get Rio Ngumoha locked down to a new contract

Liverpool have agreed a new contract in principle with Rio Ngumoha, with TEAMtalk understanding the club are now rapidly accelerating towards an announcement that the highly-rated winger is putting pen to paper on fresh terms at Anfield.

TEAMtalk revealed last month that talks were underway ahead of Ngumoha turning 18, with Liverpool determined to secure the long-term future of one of the most exciting young talents in world football.

Now, after hitting the milestone on 29 August, Ngumoha is set to be rewarded with a significant improvement to his terms, with the new agreement designed to reflect his growing status and importance to Liverpool.

We understand the deal has been agreed in principle and discussions are now moving towards the player formally signing the contract, with Liverpool hopeful of announcing the agreement in the coming weeks. Sources insist only finer details now need to be ironed out.

Ngumoha has continued to attract significant attention from some of Europe’s biggest clubs since making the move to Liverpool from Chelsea in 2024.

Bayern Munich were linked with the winger earlier this summer, while TEAMtalk can confirm that both Real Madrid and Barcelona are huge admirers of the teenager.

However, Liverpool remain in a strong position after Ngumoha chose Anfield when he left Chelsea, and the player has made it clear that his immediate future remains on Merseyside.

The new contract will underline that commitment – and those in the corridors of power at Anfield will hope that the new deal will be a catalyst for the teenager to reach the next level.

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World’s elite will continue to monitor Rio Ngumoha

Ngumoha is regarded inside Liverpool as a player with exceptional potential and his development has accelerated since arriving at the club.

While Arne Slot trusted him enough to give him his debut at just 16 years and 135 days, his lack of involvement was often a source of frustration among fans, particularly with Cody Gakpo’s form last season falling off a cliff.

Nonetheless, his pace, directness and ability to beat defenders have marked him out as one of the most exciting young players coming through the English game.

That progress has inevitably attracted attention, but Liverpool have been working to ensure his future is settled and the club can continue his development without the distraction of uncertainty over his contract.

The expectation is now that Ngumoha will put pen to paper on the new agreement before Liverpool formally announce the deal, with sources indicating that process is moving in the right direction.

Real Madrid and Barcelona’s admiration means interest in his progress is unlikely to disappear, but Liverpool’s priority has been to demonstrate their commitment to Ngumoha and make clear that they see him as part of their long-term plans at Anfield.

The hope now is that Ngumoha will be afforded many more opportunities to shine and, while he looked uncomfortable out on the right wing in the season’s opener, he can learn and develop as Bradley Barcola’s deputy and, hopefully, give Andoni Iraola a real selection headache in the months and years ahead.

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