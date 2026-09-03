Danny Murphy is pleased to see Liverpool not sell Cody Gakpo to Manchester City in the summer transfer window and has outlined the reasons why it was a good call from the Reds’ owners, Fenway Sports Group (FSG).

TEAMtalk’s transfer insider, Graeme Bailey, reported on August 30 that Gakpo had a deal in place with Man City to join them from Liverpool in the summer transfer window.

Liverpool themselves were willing to sell the Netherlands international winger in the final days of the window if they were able to secure a suitable replacement.

Man City made a bid for Gakpo, too, with the Cityzens offering £75million up front plus a further £5m in add-ons.

However, Liverpool rejected that massive offer for the 27-year-old former PSV star, as the Merseyside club could not find a replacement for him.

Many Liverpool fans have been disappointed, given that the club would have received £80m for a winger who could end up being a squad player this season.

Liverpool have signed Bradley Barcola for £123m, and the former Paris Saint-Germain winger is going to take Gakpo’s place on the left wing in manager Andoni Iraola’s team.

Former Liverpool midfielder and talkSPORT pundit Murphy, though, is happy with FSG’s decision to keep Gakpo and has outlined the reasons why.

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Danny Murphy happy Cody Gakpo is still at Liverpool

Murphy said about Gakpo on talkSPORT (12:14pm, September 2) “Well, a lot of fans would not have minded it.

“He got hammered last year, and I thought a little bit harshly so because there was obviously the breakthrough of Ngumoha, and everybody wanted to see him.

“And Gakpo was having a bit of a poor season.

“One thing with Gakpo, you always get, he is a goal threat.

“It’s all right having wide players who look good and beat people, but how many goals are you going to score?

“Gakpo scores goals, even when he is playing badly.

“And he can play off the right, he can play centre-forward, and he is a super athlete.

“Now, Barcola is an upgrade for sure, he is an upgrade, so he is going to start and play on the left, but will we see Gakpo scoring goals off the right?

“I think so.

“He made a great goal from the right-hand side at the weekend.

“As I say, he can play down the middle because Isak might not play all the games, Ekitike is injured.

“So, yeah, it does make sense, and also, you know, he is somebody who even when he is playing badly, very rarely, (you) don’t get a shift out of him defensively, and he is one that can press.”

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