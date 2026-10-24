Liverpool reach decision on signing Trent Alexander-Arnold after Real Madrid open doors

Real Madrid star Trent Alexander-Arnold has been linked with a move back to Liverpool

Real Madrid are open to selling Trent Alexander-Arnold for the right price and a report has revealed whether Liverpool will bring the Scouser back home.

Alexander-Arnold left Liverpool under a dark cloud two summers ago when running his contract down and learning Spanish in secret.

The right-back had clearly already decided to sign for Real Madrid despite continuing fruitless talks over a contract extension at Anfield.

Alexander-Arnold dreamed of winning the Ballon d’Or in Madrid, though in reality, he’s never been further away from that prestigious award.

A sub-par first season has led to a disastrous second one. Real Madrid signed a new right-back over the summer in Denzel Dumfries, though Jose Mourinho selects neither.

It’s box-to-box midfielder, Federico Valverde, who is Mourinho’s first choice in the position right now. Alexander-Arnold has remained an unused substitute in each of Real’s last three matches.

TEAMtalk’s transfer insider, Graeme Bailey, broke news back on October 19 of Real Madrid opening the doors to Alexander-Arnold’s sale. Sources also told us Alexander-Arnold is giving consideration to leaving Real Madrid.

Los Blancos are willing to cash in if a suitable offer is received. Given the player was signed for just €10m / £8.4m, Real have a chance to generate a substantial profit on a star they rarely select.

Bailey noted Liverpool were among a cluster of clubs monitoring the situation, Chelsea, Arsenal and Manchester City are the others.

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Liverpool reach decision on signing Trent Alexander-Arnold

But according to the latest from Football Insider’s Pete O’Rourke, Liverpool have decided NOT to act on their interest and won’t forge a reunion.

O’Rourke stated: ‘Trent Alexander-Arnold is not a target for Liverpool at this moment in time despite their right-back concerns.’

The reporter doubled down on that claim, adding: ‘Liverpool are not interested in re-signing Alexander-Arnold as it stands.’

Andoni Iraola’s side have never truly replaced Alexander-Arnold, and the right-back position has been a sore spot since the defender left.

Jeremie Frimpong – when not injured – has struggled to influence the game at either end of the pitch. Conor Bradley remains sidelined after suffering a serious knee injury at the start of 2026.

Ronald Araujo has shored up the position and become an instant fan favourite. However, the Uruguayan is only at Anfield on loan, and while the early signs suggest they will, Liverpool may yet decline to activate his hefty €55m / £47m option to buy.

In any case, committing to a centre-back as your long-term right-back is far from an ideal situation anyway.

Yet if O’Rourke is on the money, Liverpool will look beyond Alexander-Arnold when determining how to solve their problems at right-back once and for all.

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