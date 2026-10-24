Arsenal, Liverpool and Man Utd alerted to stunning Bayern transfer chance after Hoeness reprimand – Exclusive

Arsenal, Liverpool and Manchester United are among the clubs alerted to Lennart Karl’s ongoing situation at Bayern Munich, with sources telling TEAMtalk that the German wonderkid could become one to watch heading into 2027 if circumstances do not improve.

Karl committed his future to Bayern earlier this year by signing a new contract, as TEAMtalk revealed, turning down interest from Arsenal and Liverpool to continue his development in Munich.

However, the 18-year-old’s situation has become increasingly complicated this season, with limited first-team opportunities and concerns over his off-field behaviour raising questions about how things will develop.

Karl is regarded as one of German football’s brightest prospects and enjoyed a breakthrough campaign last season, registering nine goals and seven assists across 34 appearances for Vincent Kompany’s side.

His performances also earned him his first senior international caps under Julian Nagelsmann, while he was included in Germany’s initial World Cup squad before an injury denied him the opportunity to travel to north America.

New Germany coach Jurgen Klopp has also included Karl in his initial squads, underlining the considerable potential that has made him such a highly regarded young player.

Lennart Karl’s Bayern Munich situation sours

Yet things have not gone according to plan at Bayern this term. Karl has been restricted to just two Bundesliga starts and one in the Champions League, leaving him with less regular involvement than he would have hoped for after his impressive breakthrough season.

One factor has been the form of new signing Ismael Saibari, whose performances have strengthened the competition for places and made it harder for Karl to secure a regular starting role.

However, TEAMtalk understands that concerns extend beyond the pitch, with sources confirming that Bayern are unhappy with aspects of Karl’s off-field behaviour.

The situation has become serious enough to prompt intervention from Bayern legend and honorary president Uli Hoeness, who has publicly warned the teenager against getting carried away by the attention surrounding him.

“I intend to have a serious conversation with him. He is far from being a superstar,” Hoeness told BILD.

“Young players need to have humility. The comparisons with [Michael] Olise are clearly not doing him any good. There is still a huge difference between the two.”

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The comments represent a strong public message from one of Bayern’s most influential figures and underline the importance the club places on Karl responding positively to the criticism.

Michael Olise has established himself as a major star at Bayern, but Hoeness believes comparisons between the Frenchman and Karl risk creating unrealistic expectations for the teenager at this stage of his career.

It remains to be seen how Karl responds, with Bayern keen for the youngster to focus on his development and fulfil the potential that has made him such an exciting prospect.

Intermediaries making early transfer calls

Nevertheless, TEAMtalk has been told that intermediaries have been making calls as clubs keep a close eye on the situation. Should Karl’s circumstances fail to improve, sources suggest that his future could become a significant talking point heading into 2027.

Arsenal and Liverpool are both well aware of developments, having previously pursued the player before he opted to sign a new deal with Bayern.

Manchester United have also been alerted to the situation, potentially putting three of the Premier League’s biggest clubs on notice.

The interest is not limited to England, either. Barcelona and Real Madrid are understood to retain an interest in Karl, having both tried to sign him when he was just 10 after he impressed at a youth tournament.

That early attention reflects the reputation Karl has built over several years, although his current situation at Bayern is now a different proposition from the one he faced as a young academy prospect.

His contract, signed earlier this year, commits him to Bayern until 2029, meaning the German champions remain in a strong position to determine his future.

There is no suggestion that a departure is imminent, and the club will hope Karl can overcome his current difficulties and establish himself more consistently in Kompany’s team.