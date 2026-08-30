Liverpool could sign an impressive goalkeeper but lose a top star this summer

Liverpool are in talks to sign a gigantic goalkeeper amid suggestions a Premier League rival wants to sign one of theirs, while a Reds star is prepared to head to Manchester City.

The Reds have had a relatively quiet transfer window so far. Jeremy Jacquet’s signing was confirmed months ago, and of the other two permanent additions, one cost around £2.5million.

They’ve also sold only one player, Curtis Jones, after the free transfer exits the likes of Mohamed Salah, Andy Robertson and Ibrahima Konate.

Things could heat up at the back end of the summer, with an agreement in place to sign Bradley Barcola, and more transfers both in and out reported at Liverpool.

Liverpool in talks for Lucca Brughmans

Matteo Moretto has revealed that Nottingham Forest want to sign Liverpool keeper Giorgi Mamardashvili.

In response to his potential exit, the Reds have opened talks with Genk for 6ft 7in goalkeeper Lucca Brughmans.

After Sacha Tavolieri revealed talks, Fabrizio Romano added: ‘Liverpool have made official club to club contact with Genk to sign Lucca Brughmans as new goalkeeper.

‘#LFC assessing whether to sign Brughmans for now if Mamardashvili goes to Nottingham Forest or eventually joining from 2027.

‘Deal on between clubs – follows @sachatavolieri.’

READ MORE: Jamie Carragher tells Liverpool to sell midfielder and responds to Van Dijk comments on Gakpo

Cody Gakpo ready for Man City move

In terms of outgoings, there’s been heavy speculation that Cody Gakpo could exit Anfield this summer. He’s been linked with Tottenham for some time, but TEAMtalk is aware he’s now ready to move to Manchester City.

The serial Premier League champions have opened talks with Liverpool for the signing of the Dutchman.

Given Gakpo had already agreed personal terms with Spurs, they’re stunned that he’s now prepared to join City.

It’s believed the forward thinks battling for a place with the Manchester outfit is right for him, and is therefore hoping a deal can be achieved before the summer window closes.

Enquiries made for Jamie Leweling

Elsewhere, while Barcola looks to be coming through the door at Liverpool, The Telegraph states another winger is likely to be signed.

That has long been suggested as the ideal scenario if Gakpo is to leave.

According to the outlet Ismaila Sarr remains an option after the rejections of bids for Yankuba Minteh.

It was widely reported that Brighton turned away attempts from the Reds to sign the winger.

But it’s also reported that there have been enquiries surrounding Stuttgart’s Jamie Leweling, while Roma are among the sides also keen on him.