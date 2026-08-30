Manchester United’s hopes of trying to sign Eduardo Camavinga may have received another blow after Jose Mourinho sang the praises of the Frenchman.

This summer, INEOS have made it a priority to strengthen Michael Carrick’s midfield, something they have done with the signings of Youri Tielemans, Carlos Baleba, and Andrey Santos.

Man Utd have spent more than £150million on that part of the pitch, so it may seem far-fetched for them to strengthen that area further still, especially as they also have Kobbie Mainoo and Bruno Fernandes in their ranks.

Indeed, according to club legend Gary Neville, the defence is the area that urgently needs addressing. Before their 5-2 win over Ipswich Town on Sunday, in a game where their backline repeatedly looked exposed, the former right-back urged his old team to sign a left-back and a centre-back.

He told Sky Sports, “They have got some individually decent defenders, but there isn’t a back four there and when it starts to get put under pressure and it starts to pick up a couple of injuries during the season, it will let you down. Michael knows that right now.

“If they could get a centre-back and a full-back before the window closes, that will stop problems that we know we’re going to see.

“I’m not saying they’ve been bad all the time, but you just know full well, in Champions League football, Premier League games, they will have problems and they will have issues. It’s not being harsh. Everybody knows it. I’m amazed that United haven’t added at the back.”

DON’T MISS: Victor Osimhen: Arsenal warned over elite forward target being pinched by INEOS – ‘He loves Man Utd’

Incidentally, Man Utd reportedly contacted Madrid over Camavinga‘s availability earlier this summer, with Los Blancos said to value the France international at around £43m.

Jose Mourinho praises Eduardo Camavinga

However, the 23-year-old wants to stay and fight for his place in Madrid’s midfield, even though manager Jose Mourinho reportedly had ‘doubts’ he would be a regular starter this season.

Further reports have suggested that the Spanish giants are prepared to let Camavinga and teammate Ferland Mendy go this summer but that may no longer be the case; certainly for the former.

After having short cameos in Madrid’s La Liga wins over Espanyol and Real Sociedad, Camavinga was handed a starting role in their 4-0 victory over Malaga on Sunday.

He played the entire game at central midfield, earning praise from his Portuguese coach.

Mourinho said, via Fabrizio Romano, “Eduardo Camavinga has done great today. I liked his performance a lot.”

Greater tests will lie ahead but as the transfer window ticks towards its final 48 hours, it seems Camavinga – who still has just under three years left on his contract – isn’t going anywhere for the time being.

WHAT NEXT? Top Serie A side pushing to sign Man Utd, Leeds stars in late window double deal