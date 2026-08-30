Tottenham Hotspur have been left shocked by Cody Gakpo’s decision to snub a move to North London and instead pursue a switch to Manchester City, TEAMtalk can reveal.

Gakpo had already agreed terms in principle to join Tottenham, with Spurs preparing to pay in excess of £75million to Liverpool for the Netherlands international.

Liverpool themselves value the 27-year-old at a similar level to Savio, whose move to Manchester City was worth close to £80million.

Talks between Liverpool and Tottenham had been progressing, with Spurs believing they were closing in on an agreement for Gakpo as the clubs waited for Liverpool to complete their own transfer business.

The Reds have now finalised their deal for Bradley Barcola, but their stance remains that Gakpo cannot leave unless they bring in another forward on top of the Frenchman.

We understand that position remains unchanged, despite continued club-to-club discussions with Tottenham.

Personal terms had already been agreed in principle between Gakpo and Spurs, and Tottenham were increasingly confident of getting their man.

However, Man City have now changed the situation dramatically.

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Man City swoop leaves Tottenham turning to alternative options

City made an initial enquiry about Gakpo earlier this month, as we revealed, but their interest has now accelerated and the Premier League champions have persuaded the Dutchman that The Etihad is his preferred destination.

That has come as a major shock to Tottenham.

Sources with knowledge of the situation have explained Spurs’ understanding to TEAMtalk.

“The club are shocked, not getting away from it – they were planning for Gakpo to come in, they thought he was coming and were committed to him.

“They firmly believed their plan for him was the best option for him, but he now clearly thinks battling for a place at City is the right project.”

Gakpo’s change of heart leaves Tottenham needing to reassess their attacking plans with the transfer deadline rapidly approaching.

Our sources indicate Spurs are already working hard on alternative options, with the club determined to bring in another forward before the window closes.

For Liverpool, meanwhile, the situation has become increasingly intriguing.

Their position is still that Gakpo can leave if they secure another attacking addition, but the Dutchman’s preference for Manchester City could now force the Reds to consider whether to negotiate with a direct Premier League rival.

With Barcola already on his way to Anfield, Liverpool have strengthened their forward line significantly, but they remain active in the market.

Gakpo had been heading for Tottenham, but City’s late intervention has changed everything and Spurs are now scrambling to find an alternative.