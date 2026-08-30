Newcastle United are competing with North East rivals Sunderland for the signing of Roma winger Matias Soule, TEAMtalk understands.

Soule has been on Sunderland’s radar throughout the summer, with the Black Cats making an approach for the Argentina international in July.

However, they were unable to agree terms with Roma at that stage and the 23-year-old has remained in the Italian capital while the Serie A side assessed their options.

Roma have considered keeping Soule, but their plans are increasingly centred around bringing in further attacking reinforcements, which would allow the Argentine to leave before Tuesday’s transfer deadline.

Sunderland remain interested and have continued to explore attacking options, with Marseille’s Igor Paixao also the subject of talks.

The Black Cats have previously tried for Sporting winger Geny Catamo and Lyon’s Malick Fofana, but Soule remains firmly on their radar.

READ MORE: Liverpool rocked as Newcastle now ‘close to an agreement’ for £60m forward

Newcastle join race for Matias Soule

Now, however, Newcastle have entered the race. TEAMtalk can confirm that Soule has been added to their attacking shortlist as Matthias Jaissle’s side continue to work on reinforcements before the window closes.

Newcastle have already held talks over highly-rated Lille star Matias Fernandez-Pardo and Stuttgart’s Bilal El Khannouss, but Soule is now another option under consideration.

The Magpies are not alone in monitoring the situation.

TEAMtalk understands Fulham, Everton and Brighton have also shown an interest in Soule, while AC Milan have held talks regarding a potential move.

The former Juventus youngster has enjoyed an increasingly important role since joining Roma, but the club’s desire to reshape their attack could now lead to his departure.

With several Premier League clubs circling and Sunderland and Newcastle competing for his signature, TEAMtalk understands it is increasingly likely that Soule will leave the Eternal City before Tuesday’s deadline.