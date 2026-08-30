Manchester United have been given confidence about signing a top striker

Manchester United have been told an elite striker they’re linked with “loves” the club, while a Premier League rival has made a decision on selling an important defender to the Red Devils.

United have rectified the main area of concern this season – the midfield – but continue to be linked with more signings before the end of the summer. The left-back role is one of the most important to them.

However, the Red Devils are also being told that they could add a better striker to the fold.

They have been linked with Victor Osimhen this summer, amid a suggestion the Galatasaray striker would be open to heading to the Premier League.

Victor Osimhen ‘loves Man Utd’

Former Man Utd striker Louis Saha has told the club both that Osimhen is a fan of them, and that he’s the right man to sign.

He said: “I know for a fact that Victor Osimhen is a Manchester United fan.

“He loves Man United. I have seen it in his eyes, the impact the club has on him, and he sees the impact he could have on this team.

“He is a very confident player. He is like Erling Haaland. He doesn’t need to see the ball very often to score goals. If he is not getting the chances he needs, he will demand them.

“This is the type of player United need to sign. You look at his experience. He has scored 20 goals every season. He has the character, the belief, he works hard and he is unpredictable.

“He can make assists and he would be a good fit for the Premier League, physically. There is absolutely no doubt about that.”

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Ian Maatsen transfer decision reached

United are also linked with a number of left-backs, with Patrick Dorgu now tending to play in a more advanced role, and Luke Shaw failing to impress so far this season.

Aston Villa’s Ian Maatsen has been linked of late, but after already selling Lucas Digne this summer, they don’t want to lose the fellow left-sided defender.

Sky Sports‘ Danyal Khan has explained: ‘Manchester United explored potential availability of left-back Ian Maatsen but he is set to be offered a new contract by #avfc.

‘Villa do do not want to sell Maatsen and is set to be offered new terms soon.

‘Understand #mufc are continuing to monitor options at left-back to further strengthen before Tuesday’s deadline & ready to move if the right opportunity becomes available.

‘Club balancing need to reinforce this season v pursuing long-term targets in future windows.’

Joshua Zirkzee prime target for Serie A side

Elsewhere, striker Joshua Zirkzee has been linked with a number of different clubs across a few different nations this summer.

After it was recently revealed he’s a target for La Liga giants Atletico Madrid, it’s also stated he’s a prime target for Fiorentina.

The Italian outfit are said to be ‘doing everything they can’ to snare the Dutchman.

Fiorentina are reportedly happy with paying a €5m (£4.2m) loan fee with a €30m (£25.6m) purchase option that will become mandatory under certain conditions. It’s believed United would be happy to accept that.