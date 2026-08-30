Jamie Carragher tells Liverpool to sell midfielder and responds to Van Dijk comments on Gakpo

Jamie Carragher has named the midfielder that Liverpool need to sell before the summer transfer window closes on Tuesday and has also given his verdict on the prospect of Cody Gakpo leaving for Manchester City.

TEAMtalk’s transfer insider, Graeme Bailey, has reported that Gakpo has decided to join Man City from Liverpool.

The Netherlands international winger had long told Liverpool that he wanted to leave this summer.

Gakpo is worried that he will not play regularly under Liverpool manager Andoni Iraola this season.

Transfer guru Fabrizio Romano has reported that Man City are willing to pay as much as £85million for Gakpo.

Liverpool will only sanction an exit for Gakpo before Tuesday’s deadline if they are able to find a suitable replacement.

Van Dijk, though, does not want Liverpool to sell his Netherlands international teammate this summer.

The Express has quoted Van Dijk as saying when asked whether he wants Gakpo to stay at Liverpool: “What do you think? He’s a quality player. I think we should keep quality players.

“Let’s see what the next few days bring. I want him to stay not only because he’s a quality player, but also because he’s a friend of mine. He’s very important for us.”

Former Liverpool defender Carragher does not agree with Van Dijk, however, and believes that the Reds’ owners, Fenway Sports Group (FSG), are right to sell Gakpo for £85m.

The Sky Sports pundit has also said that Liverpool need to sell Japanese defensive midfielder Wataru Endo and bring in a replacement.

Endo has been on the books of Liverpool since 2023 and is under contract at the Reds until the summer of 2027.

The 33-year-old defensive midfielder has made 87 appearances for Liverpool so far in his career, scoring two goals and providing two assists in the process.

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Jamie Carragher on Wataru Endo and Cody Gakpo futures

Carragher wrote on X at 12:50pm on August 30 in response to Van Dijk’s comments on Gakpo: “The money talked about for Gakpo £80/85M we should sell.

“With Barcola arriving he will be a squad player.

“We need to use that money for a right winger & give the squad a better balance.”

In response to a Liverpool fan saying that Liverpool need to sign a defensive midfielder, Carragher noted: “We need to move Endo on & bring someone in who will actually play some games!”

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